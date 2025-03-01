Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has provided an update on Jean-Philippe Mateta’s condition after the French striker suffered a heavy blow from goalkeeper Liam Roberts during his side’s 3-1 FA Cup victory on Saturday afternoon. The 27-year-old was rushed to hospital just minutes into the match.

The atmosphere ahead of the all-South London clash was predictably electric, but events took a worrying turn early on. Roberts, in a reckless lunge, caught Mateta with his boot. The incident occurred just six minutes in when Will Hughes delivered a superb long pass upfield. As Mateta battled shoulder to shoulder with a defender, the goalkeeper’s stray boot made dangerous contact with the forward's head. See the horrifying incident below:

Incredibly, the "kung-fu kick" wasn't initially adjudged by referee Michael Oliver to be serious foul play or an endangerment to Mateta, as he let play continue before dishing out a yellow card. After being sent to the monitor, it was converted to a straight red card, and more importantly, it has been revealed that the victim of the horror tackle is in stable condition.

Steve Parish Fumes Over Challenge "He's Never Seen Before"

Speaking at halftime of the Eagles' FA Cup fifth round victory, Parish fumed over the actions of Millwall's goalkeeper. After revealing Mateta had a "bad gash behind his ear," he continued (watch the full interview below):

"Obviously, he's in the hospital, so we hope for the best. But we need to talk about that challenge. In all the time I've watched football, I've never seen a challenge like it. I looked to see how old the 'keeper was. He was 30 years old. I think he needs to have a long hard look at himself, as he's endangering a fellow professional, maybe even [endangering] his life."

Following full-time, conservations continued to revolve around the Frenchman, as manager Oliver Glasner confirmed his primary goalscorer was conscious. He told BBC Sport:

"He is conscious and he is in hospital. His ear looks terrible. It's a very serious injury so we hope all the best for him."

He, too, lamented the goalkeeper's actions, adding: "Honestly, I didn't want to see it, I just watched it and it is terrible, terrible. I'm sure the goalkeeper didn't want to injure JP in this situation, no player wants this. But if you got to the ball with this intensity, with the foot at that height, you can't do it because it's so dangerous and we all have responsibilities for our health. I don't want to blame him but it is a terrible foul."

"I didn't see it like it was in the game, it was so quick, I could see the keeper had a lot of intensity, but he touched the ball first. But I could see it now in slow motion and it's worse."

Jean-Philippe Mateta Posts on Social Media

Mateta himself has also posted on social media following his serious injury. "Thank you for your kind messages," the 27-year-old posted to his Instagram story. He added: