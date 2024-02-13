Highlights Steve Spagnuolo, the defensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, played a key role in their Super Bowl victory.

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 58 for several reasons, but the play of the team's defense was one of the biggest. The game plan was created by Steve Spagnuolo, who has been the team's defensive coordinator since 2019. The win gave Spagnuolo another Super Bowl ring, becoming the first NFL coordinator in league history to win four titles.

Spagnuolo's first real job in the NFL came in 1999, when he was hired by Andy Reid to work as a defensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles. The two men have been a terrific fit together in Kansas City, where they have now won three titles together.

Spagnuolo won his first title with the New York Giants

He joined the Chiefs after stints as the Rams and Giants head coach

The defensive coordinator won his first championship in 2007 while coaching the New York Giants' defense. His work in New York earned him the opportunity to become the head coach of the St. Louis Rams. He spent three seasons at that post from 2009-2011, struggling mightily as he compiled a 10-38 overall record.

The coach would bounce from the New Orleans Saints to the Baltimore Ravens before again becoming the Giants defensive coordinator from 2015-2017 and briefly taking on the role of interim head coach, going 1-3 in 2017 after Ben McAdoo was handed his walking papers. After taking 2018 off, Spagnuolo was hired by Kansas City in 2019 and has built up a defense as stout as the team's offense over the past half decade.

After several years where Spagnuolo's defense was carried by the juggernaut Chiefs' offense, things were flipped in 2023. While the offensive unit lagged, Spagnuolo's wily, blitz-heavy defensive scheme paid dividends all year, finishing second in scoring defense, second in total defense, fourth in yards per play, fourth in passing defense, second in sacks, and second in pressure rate, among others.

They were especially stingy in the postseason, allowing just 5.5 points per game in the second half and coming up with big plays when they needed it most, such as L'Jarius Sneed's forced fumble at the goal line in Baltimore or Spagnuolo's well-timed blitz to force the San Francisco 49ers to kick a field goal in overtime of the Super Bowl.

Spagnuolo had his defense up to the task all night against a dominant 49ers offense. Quarterback Brock Purdy, who averaged an NFL-high 9.6 yards per attempt this season, averaged just 6.7 in the game, completing 23 passes for 255 yards and one touchdown (wide receiver Jauan Jennings caught and threw a touchdown).

Super Bowl Titles for Coordinators Coach Super Bowl Wins Steve Spagnuolo 4 Richie Petitbon 3 Romeo Crennel 3

The Chiefs' defense was also able to bottle up Christian McCaffrey, the league's leading rusher, allowing him just 80 yards on 22 carries and keeping him from busting off one of his patented home run scampers.

Despite huge success in Kansas City, it has been multiple years since Spagnuolo has been interviewed for a head coaching position, and he indicated during Super Bowl week that he hasn't given up on that dream, per FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano:

I would love another shot. But I’m ok if we keep going to Super Bowls.

At 64 years old and with an ugly head coaching track record, that opportunity might not come. Still, he has done an outstanding job with the Chiefs and has been a terrific pairing with Reid.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted