West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Jack Clarke, Steven Bergwijn, and Wilfried Gnonto in the January window, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on their pursuit of a new forward to GIVEMESPORT.

David Moyes might face a challenging period with West Ham due to a considerable number of injuries and unavailable players in his squad, particularly in his forward line. It's understood that Lucas Paqueta could be sidelined for up to two months, while Jarrod Bowen is expected to be on the treatment table for a few weeks.

Michail Antonio has also suffered a setback while Mohammed Kudus is away on international duty with Ghana, leaving Moyes with a notable crisis in the attacking department. Consequently, there's speculation that the London club are contemplating delving into the transfer market before the window closes at the end of the month to reinforce Moyes' forward line with additional players.

West Ham pushing for a new forward

Reports have suggested that one target for the Hammers in attack could be Ajax winger Bergwijn after the capital club held initial talks with his representatives. The Dutch international is no stranger to the Premier League after his spell with Tottenham Hotspur before moving back to his home country, and he's reportedly desperate to leave the club in the January transfer window.

Steven Bergwijn's record at Tottenham Hotspur Appearances 83 Goals 8 Assists 10 Yellow cards 7 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 10/01/2024

Bergwijn didn't set the world alight at Spurs, but new surroundings under Moyes could be what he needs to reignite his career in the Premier League. As per the Evening Standard, another option for Moyes and his recruitment team could be Sunderland winger Clarke, but the Hammers are likely to face hefty competition for his signature. Brentford and Crystal Palace are also said to be keen, with the Black Cats set to demand in the region of £20m to allow him to depart.

West Ham's interest in forwards doesn't end there, and it's no surprise considering the injuries and unavailability in their squad at the moment. It's understood that Leeds youngster Gnonto is being monitored by the Hammers and they could make an approach in the January window. The Italian international handed in a transfer request in the summer to try and force a move to Everton, but a deal failed to come to fruition. Back in the summer, journalist Jones told GIVEMESPORT the Leeds were likely to hold out for around £40m.

Dean Jones - West Ham eyeing attacking trio

Jones has suggested that Gnonto, who has previously been described as 'electric', Clarke, and Bergwijn are three players that West Ham are currently considering to reinforce their attack in the January window, with focus likely to be on the latter for the next few days. The journalist adds that they want to understand the situation of Bergwijn as quickly as possible, so they can move on to alternative targets such as Gnonto and Clarke. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"The thing is they are looking at quite a few players like this. Bergwijn is their big talking point at the moment. But there are other players in the background like Wilfried Gnonto and Jack Clarke, that they are continuing to consider. So it's not a disaster if this Bergwijn one doesn't work out. From what I understand, they set this week as a really key one in terms of actually understanding the situation around Bergwijn. They had been recommended him so highly, that they had to go for it and see whether it can happen and if not, they want to move on quickly."

Moyes also wants natural centre-forward

Although the capital club are being linked with a host of forwards who are more suited to playing on either side of attack, the Hammers could be in the market for a natural striker before the window slams shut at the end of the month. With Bowen and Antonio injured, it has become a problem position for Moyes as we enter the second half of the season.

A report from MailOnline has claimed that Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy is on West Ham's shortlist, but the capital club are likely to face plenty of competition to secure his signature. The Bundesliga marksman has been in impressive form this campaign and he currently has a relatively low release clause in his contract, which a host of clubs will undoubtedly be considering taking advantage of.