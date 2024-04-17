Highlights Rangers legend Steven Davis has urged players to step up with the title race now in Celtic's hands.

Despite their recent struggles, Rangers still control their fate in the league title race but they must beat the Hoops.

Davis has highlighted the importance of togetherness and a winning mentality in securing success.

Steven Davis has encouraged Rangers' current crop of long-serving stars to stand up and be counted with the Scottish Premiership title race swinging back in Celtic's favour - though the Gers legend has stated that the mentality inside the training ground is still high.

Rangers had a chance to put one hand on the title when entering the Scottish Premiership 'split' stage of the campaign as they hosted Rangers, and despite coming back twice against rivals Celtic to claim a memorable draw, it still gave the Hoops to go ahead once they meet again later in the season.

That was worsened in the shock 3-2 loss to Ross County in Dingwall at the weekend. Rangers went 1-0 up in the Highlands, but three goals without reply from the league strugglers saw the Light Blues relinquish their control of the league title and now they must win at Celtic Park to have the title in their own hands. But Davis insists that the mentality around the camp is still strong, urging the group to control their own fate for the remaining handful of games in the season.

Davis: Mentality is Still Strong at Rangers

Rangers have struggled in recent weeks but have a chance to turn that around

Speaking to the Daily Record, Davis believes that mentality hadn't been shot after dropping five points in their previous two league games - and with the fact that Rangers still have the league title in their own hands being a key reason, the Northern Ireland hero thinks that there will always be questions asked until the end of the season. He said:

"There is a really good mentality from inside the group. There has been a lot of questions asked over a number of players who have been at the club for a long time. "Until you have that success on a regular basis there is always going to be questions. That comes with playing for a club of this stature. You have to embrace that and enjoy it or you won't be at the club for very long."

Davis also came to terms with the fact that he didn't win enough in terms of silverware upon his return to Rangers back in 2019 after his seven-year spell in the Premier League at Southampton. The Gers only managed one Scottish Premiership title and one Scottish Cup over Davis' four-and-a-half-year second spell at Ibrox, though he still knows the mentality of winning after his trophy-laden spell with Rangers first time around. Davis continued:

"For me, we didn't win enough trophies in my second spell at the club and we had the quality there to do it. We fell short at times and those questions are always going to be asked until you get the success that you want. "It's a little bit early to be saying about fragility and everything. It's very easy to throw those accusations at the players and the club but they are still in a strong position, and can go on to have a really fantastic season. "Let's judge that at the end of the season because they have shown a lot of character to get back into the title race from where they were at."

Rangers' Remaining Fixtures in the Title Race

Six games stand between Rangers and hard-earned success

The Gers have a trip to Dundee on Wednesday evening, and with that game being postponed twice, they'll be looking to finally get that win over and done with to keep the pressure on Celtic.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: A 54th title win for Celtic in the Scottish top-flight this season would put them just one trophy behind Rangers (55) overall.

Then heading into the split, it's two tough tasks against St Mirren away and Kilmarnock at home before the undeniably huge fixture against Celtic at Parkhead on May 11th. Their home tie against sixth-placed Dundee takes place three days later, before a tricky tie away at Hearts on the final day of the season; a ground Celtic have already lost at this season.

