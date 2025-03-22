Steven Gerrard is one of the greatest English footballers of all time. You don't claim over 100 caps (114 to be exact) without being pretty special.

A former Liverpool captain, he established himself as a Premier League great during his time with Anfield which spanned three decades when you include his arrival as a youth player in the late 1980s. His crowing career moment came in the Champions League final when he inspired the unforgettable three-goal comeback vs AC Milan in 2005.

For his leadership, goals and eye-catching quality, Gerrard will forever be remembered as a legendary footballer. With all that said, it's surprising then that he admitted that two current England players were better than him.

Steven Gerrard Impressed by Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham

"Oof, yeah. Top, top, top"