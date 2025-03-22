Steven Gerrard is one of the greatest English footballers of all time. You don't claim over 100 caps (114 to be exact) without being pretty special.
A former Liverpool captain, he established himself as a Premier League great during his time with Anfield which spanned three decades when you include his arrival as a youth player in the late 1980s. His crowing career moment came in the Champions League final when he inspired the unforgettable three-goal comeback vs AC Milan in 2005.
For his leadership, goals and eye-catching quality, Gerrard will forever be remembered as a legendary footballer. With all that said, it's surprising then that he admitted that two current England players were better than him.