Highlights Steven Gerrard has agreed to extend his contract with Al-Ettifaq until 2027.

Gerrard's reputation as a manager suffered after Aston Villa, but he aims to rebuild it after a successful run with Rangers.

This contract extension indicates Gerrard's commitment to the Saudi Pro League club, potentially delaying a return to Europe.

Steven Gerrard has agreed a two-year contract extension to remain with Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. This new deal will see the Liverpool legend's stay in the Middle East extended to 2027, with his initial contract set to expire in 2025.

Despite a forgettable spell in charge of Aston Villa, the 43-year-old was made one of the highest-paid managers in world football when Al-Ettifaq offered him a job in the emerging division in the summer of 2023.

Many believed Gerrard's position was coming under intense scrutiny as his team had failed to win in nine matches, but their manager has been rewarded with fresh terms. He may be set to lose his former Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson - who is set to join Ajax - but Gerrard doesn't appear to see his future anywhere but Saudi Arabia, until 2027 at least.

He is looking to repair his reputation as a manager after having an incredible spell at Rangers from 2018 to 2021, which saw the Glasgow outfit go a full league season unbeaten. Whether Gerrard will get his career back on track and land a top job in Europe is yet to be seen, but it will now be a while before this could be a possibility.

Steven Gerrard's Managerial Record Club Years Games Wins Draws Losses Rangers 2018 - 2021 192 124 41 27 Aston Villa 2021 - 2022 40 13 8 19 Al-Ettifaq 2023 - Present 25 11 7 7 Statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 17/01/2024

Steven Gerrard's time in Saudi Arabia so far

It's been a tough start to life for the Al-Ettifaq boss

At the halfway stage of the Saudi Pro League campaign in 2023/24, Gerrard's team find themselves languishing in mid-table despite being backed financially to bring in players such as ex-Liverpool captain Henderson as well as Moussa Dembele, Jack Hendry, and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Al-Ettifaq are sitting 8th in the table while gearing up towards a return to action in February after their winter break is complete. Gerrard and co rounded off the first half of the season in underwhelming fashion as they picked up just one win in their last 13 matches.

Some clubs may feel pressure to make a change in a similar situation, but Al-Ettifaq have decided to back their manager and the former Gers boss will be given time to turn things around.

2:47 Related Steven Gerrard's stint in Saudi Arabia as Al-Ettifaq manager is quickly turning into a nightmare Steven Gerrard has had a difficult start to life in Saudi Arabia, but he is expected to be given the time to turn Al-Ettifaq's fortunes around.

Gerrard has demanded new signings

Henderson's departure will stress this desire further

Per ESPN, the English manager is keen to bolster his ranks by dipping into the transfer market once more to add quality and depth to his struggling squad. Gerrard said:

We need to show in this window, and also the summer window, that we mean business and we want to be competitive at the top of the league, and not where we are at the moment.

With the January transfer window open, now will be the time for the club to do any business they see necessary to set them up for a strong second half to their campaign. Henderson's imminent departure for Ajax will mean Al-Ettifaq are losing one of their biggest name stars, and could well look for a replacement in this window.