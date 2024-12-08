Across Steven Gerrard’s career for Liverpool and England he played in many memorable games. The 2005 Champions League final springs to mind, when he inspired the Reds to come back from 3-0 down to AC Milan and win on penalties thanks to a with a Man of the Match display.

Gerrard also competed amid many memorable atmospheres. This was particularly the case at Anfield. Yet some games stood out even further when it came to atmosphere, with one or two crossing the line into hostility.

Gerrard is judged to be one of the best tacklers of the twenty-first century. The former Liverpool captain would often launch himself into tackles, antagonising the fans of the opposition. This could certainly heighten the intensity of a match.

With a career spanning 749 club appearances, Gerrard played at all number of stadiums in a variety of countries. So, which grounds would he rank as the most hostile he has ever played at?

Goodison Park

Everton

The rivalry between Liverpool and Everton has been known as a somewhat friendly one in years gone by. After all, the city is a place where families can have split loyalties, with fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, supporting different Merseyside teams. Even so, it certainly is one of the biggest local derbies in British football.

When Everton host, the game can be feisty too. During an interview on the Overlap, Gerrard did not hesitate in naming it as one of the the most hostile places he’s played at, saying:

“Goodison [Park] or Old Trafford are certainly up there, because obviously I was a bit of a target which is fine."

There are reports that Gerrard grew up an Everton fan. Photographic evidence shows this, with a young Gerrard in an Everton kit. Although it was his Uncle who was an Evertonian, his dad was a big Liverpool supporter.

Gerrard played against Everton 33 times in his career, scoring 10 goals against the Blues. He only lost on five occasions. On four of those occasions, defeat came at Goodison Park. Glory came there too. In 2001, he celebrated a fine goal by running off and cupping his hand to his ear to Everton fans, acknowledging the home fans' silence in the stadium after his equaliser.

Liverpool won 3-1 at Goodison that day. Over the best part of two decades, Gerrard was seen as the central part of Liverpool's side. So naturally, any ill-feeling towards the reds was aimed at Gerrard. For Gerrard, the hostility at Goodison didn't stop when he left Liverpool. As manager of Aston Villa, he stared down at Everton fans as he left the pitch at half-time.

Old Trafford

Manchester United

It is often said that Liverpool’s rivalry with Manchester United is bigger than that with neighbours Everton - the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester is long-running. Old Trafford is the second ground Gerrard mentioned. Although it is well documented that Gerrard never did win a Premier League title, the former Liverpool captain had a fairly good record at Old Trafford.

In 2009, Gerrard scored the second of Liverpool’s four goals. He celebrated by kissing a nearby television camera. It is a celebration he repeated in a further win at Old Trafford in 2014. Gerrard's appearances at Old Trafford were sometimes rather short. In 2015, the Liverpool legend lasted just 38 seconds after coming on as a half-time substitute for Adam Lallana. He was given a straight red card after a tackle on Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera.

Gerrard's answer of Goodison Park and Old Trafford when it comes to hostile grounds came about, because as he said, he was often a target of fans, but he was ok with that. As Aston Villa manager he couldn't resist a dig at the atmosphere at Old Trafford. It may well have been fiery for a game with Liverpool, but less so when Villa visited.

As Gerrard made his way to the away team dug-out, Old Trafford's Stretford End broke out into a chorus of boos and jeers aimed at the former Liverpool skipper. When asked about the reception after the game, Gerrard was clear on his feelings, trying to play down the situation: "It was relatively quiet – I have been to noisier stadiums than this. It was a good cup tie, a good atmosphere but in terms of what I got, water off a duck’s back." While some things may change over the years, Gerrard's attitude towards both Manchester United and Everton has not.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt correct as of 08/12/24.