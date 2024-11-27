Michael Owen was a bonafide Liverpool legend before opting to make the heavily criticised decision, especially by the Anfield faithful, to move to their arch-rivals Manchester United in the summer of 2009, five years after departing his boyhood club.

The one-time Ballon d’Or winner, now 44 years of age and often seen working as a pundit for the likes of TNT Sports and BBC’s Match of the Day, further worsened his reputation after winning the 2010/11 Premier League, the first and only of his career, with the Red Devils.

“Yeah, well, as they say: if you can’t beat them, join them.” he said after lifting English top flight glory with Sir Alex Ferguson over a decade ago.

One man who is still, to this day, hailed as Liverpool royalty is Steven Gerrard, who is widely considered to be one of the greatest British players in Premier League history. Loyal to the core, the ex-midfielder is their third-highest appearance maker.

Not only that, but his performances across the years, especially on that night in Istanbul, made him such a beloved figure on the red side of Merseyside. The same, however, cannot be said for Owen, who severed his ties on the back of his Manchester United switch.

Gerrard Burns Owen After Question About Returning to Anfield

Owen: ‘How did you feel taking a team to your home?’

During Gerrard’s time managing Aston Villa, a 40-game period between November 2021 and October 2022, he faced his former club, Liverpool, on two occasions and lost twice – a 1-0 loss in December 2021 and a 2-1 defeat in May 2022.

Following the result of the former, the aforementioned Owen was on punditry duty and quizzed how his former teammate Gerrard felt upon his return to the fabled Anfield, a ground that is regarded as one of the most atmospheric in world football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Jamie Carragher (262) played alongside Owen more times in his career than Gerrard did (229).

Recalling the atmosphere he received as a player in his post-Liverpool days, Chester-born Owen said: “Hello Stevie, it’s Mo [Michael Owen]. I’m just wondering, we’ve all played, we’ve all gone back to Anfield in different guises. I must admit, I hated going back to play against them – but what were your emotions like going back today? How did you feel taking a team to your home?

All while sporting a wry smile, Gerrard – who played alongside the former Real Madrid striker on 229 different occasions for club and country – cracked up Robbie Fowler and those alongside Owen in the studio with the following comment.

“If I’d have played for Man United, I’d have hated coming back as well.”

Owen, who scored 17 times for the Stretford-based outfit, joined them in July 2009 after a brief sojourn with Los Blancos – a club he had always planned on plying his trade for – followed up with a four-year stay with Newcastle United.

Upon leaving the Magpies, The Athletic claimed that – aside from his eventual employers in Manchester United – he was left with the three following options: an out-of-sorts Hull City, Everton (another unpopular move), or simply closing the curtains on an illustrious career by hanging up his boots.

Michael Owen - Career Statistics (Club and Country) Club/Country Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Liverpool 297 158 49 6/1 England 89 40 12 4/0 Newcastle Utd 79 30 2 2/0 Man Utd 52 17 3 2/0 Real Madrid 45 16 4 1/0 Stoke City 9 1 0 0/0

Owen Admits Feeling Unwelcome at Anfield

‘It bloody hurts, so I prefer to avoid it’

The aforementioned report suggested that, in the unforgiving eye of the public, the choice to join Manchester United and potentially cut ties with those who previously supported him was down to finally getting his hands on a Premier League title, which, in fairness, he did in 2011.

Albeit placed seventh in the list of Liverpool’s all-time scorers at the time, after notching 158 strikes across 297 matches in all competitions, Owen’s move to Old Trafford left a sour taste in the mouths of those who had supported him from young to old.

In his recent interview with The Athletic, the former centre forward – who has 89 England caps on his CV by virtue of his potent nature in front of goal – says his heart still “bursts with pride” whenever he approaches the surroundings of Anfield.

That said, he insisted that he believes the feeling isn't mutual from those who support the six-time European Cup winners. Instead, he is overwhelmed by a sense of nervousness.

“I don’t feel as though I’m welcomed or loved and it bloody hurts, so I prefer to avoid it.”

Certainly a divisive figure in the eyes who support the Merseysiders, Owen made his senior club debut in 1997, emerging as a hotshot talisman who was capable of both scoring and creating goals at a scarily constant rate.

The speedster enjoyed plenty of success throughout his time with the English giants, including winning the UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the FA Cup – but it’s easy to forget what a supreme talent the former marksman was, especially if you support Liverpool.

