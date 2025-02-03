Last week, Steven Gerrard requested to leave Al-Ettifaq and bring his 18-month spell in the Saudi Pro League to an end. It has not taken long, however, for the Liverpool legend to earn links to a new team – with Carlisle United reportedly considering a shock approach.

After being sacked by Aston Villa just nine months prior, Gerrard joined Al-Ettifaq in July 2023. He led them to a sixth-placed finish in his first campaign, but – with a squad possessing the likes of Moussa Dembele, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Seko Fofana – the Englishman left the club this term sitting 12th in the league table.

His management career to date has been a mixed bag, with notable success achieved in Scotland at Rangers before uninspiring spells with Villa and Al-Ettifaq following. Despite that, perhaps owing to his fantastic reputation as a footballer, the 44-year-old is already being touted with a return to management.

As per Daily Mail, Carlisle United could make a 'shock approach' for Gerrard. They currently sit bottom of League Two and are on the hunt for a new head coach having just sacked Mike Williamson on Monday morning.

The report notes that the club's American owners have raised the fanciful idea of asking the iconic England midfielder to take charge in a desperate bid to stop them dropping out of the EFL. It's felt that his chances of joining are a 'long shot'.

Ex-Bolton boss Ian Evatt currently is the favourite. Even so, per the Mail's sources, an approach to Gerrard has been raised by the American owners, who took over at Brunton Park in November 2023.

Carlisle's current situation is tempestuous, to say the least. They have signed 12 players this January, before sacking their manager. They signed the same number of players in the summer window, before then sacking previous boss Paul Simpson just in August just one day after the transfer market closed.

The Cumbrians find themselves five points from safety in League Two, on 21 points after 28 games, having won just five league matches this term. It remains to be seen if Gerrard is even looking for a swift return to management, and if he could take on a job in the fourth tier of English football.