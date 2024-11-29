Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard have both played in all the biggest and most iconic stadiums the Premier League has to offer. From Old Trafford to Highbury, the Liverpool and Chelsea icons made several trips to the most intimidating grounds in the country.

Despite having so many options to choose from when asked to name their favourite stadium to play an away game at, the English duo both gave the exact same answer. Tottenham's old ground, White Hart Lane.

Built in December 1898, the Lane was home to Tottenham Hotspur all the way until the end of the 2016/17 season. The famous ground was demolished and Spurs moved into a state-of-the-art venue in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019. Despite now being demolished and a piece of English football history, the stadium will forever hold a special place in the hearts of many, including Gerrard and Lampard.

Two of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history appeared in separate interviews with Gary Neville for The Overlap YouTube channel. The pair were both presented the same question, which was their favourite away ground to visit.

First up was Gerrard, who was Aston Villa manager at the time of his 2022 interview with former England colleague Neville. The former Liverpool captain was quick to answer when asked about his favourite away stadium:

"I used to love White Hart Lane, the way it was filled in at the corners. "I don't know what it was. I made my debut there in terms of an away game. So it was always special going back there. So, yeah, that'd be the one I think."

(Gerrard's answer - 6.39 in the below video)

While Gerrard gave some sentimentality behind his answer, Lampard was slightly more brutal in his assessment of being a visiting player in the north London ground. As sharp as his instincts in front of goal, the ex-midfielder answered:

"Tottenham [White Hart Lane]. "We used to beat them a lot. Chelsea had a thing from before I came to the club, where they called it 'Three Point Lane' rather than White Hart Lane."

Despite the unflattering nickname the Chelsea squad used to have for the stadium, Lampard still acknowledged its good side, adding: "It was hostile, in a good way." Watch Lampard's full answer below (Starts at 6.29):