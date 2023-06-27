Steven Gerrard was undeniably one of the greatest players of his generation, with a catalogue of incredible moments to rival that of anyone in the sport’s modern era.

During his 17-year stint with boyhood club Liverpool, the legendary midfielder captained his side to Champions League glory in 2005 and scored a remarkable 186 goals in 710 appearances (according to TransferMarkt).

The Englishman also netted 21 times in 114 caps for his country, while skippering them at both the 2010 and 2014 World Cup.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we honour Gerrard’s legacy, ranking the midfielder’s seven greatest goals for club and country.

7 Aston Villa - 2007

Photo Credit: The Premier League

On the opening day of the 2007/08 campaign, it looked like Liverpool would have to settle for a point at Villa Park with the sides locked at a goal apiece in the 87th minute.

However, as he did so often throughout his career, Gerrard stepped up to save Liverpool’s blushes with an inch-perfect free-kick, sparking wild celebrations among the travelling Kop.

6 Germany - 2001

Having tasted defeat just once on home soil in World Cup qualifiers before England’s visit in 2001, Germany were considered heavy favourites in Munich.

The hosts made the best possible start with a breakthrough inside six minutes, but Sven Goran Eriksson’s men responded emphatically, running out 5-1 winners.

While hat-trick hero Michael Owen took many of the plaudits, it was Gerrard who scored England’s crucial second before half-time, powering a trademark long-range drive into the bottom corner, sending the Three Lions on their way to a famous triumph.

5 Real Madrid - 2009

On one of Anfield’s most famous European nights, Gerrard delivered a virtuoso performance to rip through a star-studded Real Madrid side including the likes of Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos and Fabio Cannavaro.

Aided by a partner in crime, Fernando Torres, the English midfielder converted a first-half penalty before scoring a sensational half-volley early in the second period, firing the Reds to a 5-0 aggregate victory over the 14-time winners.

4 Middlesbrough - 2005

Few midfielders in Premier League history could strike a ball as cleanly as the Reds legend and his exemplary technique was on full display against Middlesbrough in 2005.

Receiving the ball from John Arne Riise 40 yards out, Gerrard took a couple of touches to compose himself before unleashing an outrageous strike beyond future Liverpool teammate Brad Jones.

3 AC Milan - 2005

While the goal itself may not be on the same level as the ridiculously high standard of the other strikes on the list, its significance is unmatched.

After a disastrous first half in the 2005 Champions League final, Liverpool trailed AC Milan by a three-goal margin as all hope looked lost in Istanbul.

However, with the sound of a defiant rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone still ringing in his ears, Gerrard rose spectacularly to the occasion, directing a superb header into the far corner beyond Dida, inspiring one of the greatest comebacks of all time.

2 West Ham - 2006

Gerrard looked destined for heartbreak in the 2006 FA Cup final. West Ham raced into a 2-0 lead within half an hour, and after a spirited Liverpool fightback to draw level, the Hammers restored their advantage midway through the second half to close in on the trophy.

Having rescued his side in Istanbul just 12 months earlier, Gerrard - unable to run properly because of cramp - came to the fore once more, thundering a 35-yard screamer into the bottom corner just as the clock ticked into stoppage time.

Inspired by the midfielder’s heroics, Liverpool went on to beat West Ham in a penalty shoot-out, leaving many to reflect on the match as the “Steven Gerrard final”.

1 Olympiacos - 2004

Photo Credit: This Is Anfield

In a dramatic Champions League decider with Olympiacos, Liverpool needed to win by a two-goal margin to complete an improbable escape from Group A. After an early setback, the Reds recovered to lead 2-1 heading into the final five minutes.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Gerrard picked up a perfectly-cushioned header from Neil Mellor on the edge of the box and arrowed an exquisite half-volley into the back of the net, sending Liverpool into the knockout stages. I wonder how that worked out for them…

Not only did Gerrard’s strike spark scenes of utter jubilation in Anfield, but it also provided one of the most iconic lines in football commentary from Evertonian Andy Gray: “Ohhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!”