Summary Steven Gerrard once named his ultimate Liverpool teammate XI.

Big names missed out on Gerrard's team including Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen.

Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez lead the way in attack.

There has not been a player in the last 30 years who has captured the spirit of Liverpool, both as a football club and as a city, quite like Steven Gerrard. The midfielder is one of the greatest to have ever graced Anfield and was the face of the Reds through good times and bad.

In the highest of highs, he was the catalyst behind some of the club's best moments, namely the Champions League final comeback in Istanbul. When things looked at their most bleak, Gerrard stayed the course despite interest from some of the biggest superpowers of the time, showcasing tremendous loyalty to stay at Liverpool even when there appeared to be no light at the end of the tunnel.

While he may have been able to go on to greater things elsewhere, Gerrard still managed to share a red jersey with some incredible names. When he spoke with GQ back in 2015, the iconic skipper selected his greatest XI of Liverpool teammates throughout his time at the club, with Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen missing the cut.

Gerrard's Ultimate Liverpool Teammate XI GK Pepe Reina DEF Glen Johnson DEF Jamie Carragher DEF Sami Hyypia DEF John Arne Riise MID Xabi Alonso MID Javier Mascherano MID Steven Gerrard ATT Robbie Fowler ATT Fernando Torres ATT Luis Suarez

Related Steven Gerrard Named His 2 Most Underrated Teammates at Liverpool Steven Gerrard played with some incredible players while at Liverpool - but these two stood out as brilliant footballers who went under the radar.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Pepe Reina, Glen Johnson, Jamie Carragher, Sami Hyypia, John Arne Riise