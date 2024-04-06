Highlights Steven Gerrard opened up about his hatred for Liverpool's rivals Manchester United in 2015.

The former Liverpool captain revealed he refused to add any United shirts to his collection during his career.

Gerrard had the opportunity to join United during his career, but rejected their advances and remained loyal to Liverpool.

Liverpool's rivalry with Manchester United is one of the oldest in the English top flight. Even before the division was re-branded as the Premier League in 1992, the detest that the two clubs have for each other is palpable in every game when they face off.

The two are, after all, the most successful teams in the division's rich history. Liverpool only trail United by one league title, and they have been locked in a battle for many years to secure bragging rights over the other. One side's success was, inevitably, the bane of the other, and each club has had sustained periods of dominance where they were the best team in England.

Be it the Merseyside outfit's glory days in the 70s and 80s, or United's supremacy in the two decades that followed under Sir Alex Ferguson, contempt among supporters only grew stronger as their rival fans picked up more trophies. And that extended to the players, too, as evidenced by boyhood Liverpool fan and club legend Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard Spoke Openly About Hatred for United

Liverpool captain refused to add Red Devils' shirt to his collection

The Reds' skipper played his fair share of games against the Red Devils during his career at Anfield which spanned nearly two decades, facing off against United 35 times in all competitions. Raised as a Liverpool fan and coming up through the club's academy meant that he, more than some of his other teammates, detested United especially.

Steven Gerrard's Record vs Man Utd Competition Games Wins Draws Losses Premier League 30 10 2 18 FA Cup 3 2 0 1 League Cup 2 1 0 1 Total 35 13 2 20

His resentment only grew as his career progressed due to United's success under Ferguson, one of the best managers in Premier League history. The Red Devils lifted 13 league titles in the Scotsman's 27-year stay at Old Trafford, while Gerrard wasn't able to get his hands on one.

United's success, coupled with his upbringing, meant that the Liverpool man held a special hatred for the club. Gerrard spoke openly about exactly that in 2015, saying that the rivalry was "personal" to him.

"I had been taught to loathe Manchester United," he said, per The Express. "It was drilled into our brains, hardening our hearts and conditioning our souls as Liverpool fans.

"It was tattooed into the head of every Liverpool fan. We had never liked each other, as clubs or cities, but the animosity had become deeper."

Such was his disdain for the club, Gerrard then said that he had a rule when it came to Liverpool's rivals, as he refused to ever add the famous United shirt to his extensive collection. He said: "Liverpool had been dominant for so long — then, finally, United took over under Sir Alex Ferguson.

"For more than 26 years, I’d always felt compelled to show fire towards them. They were the enemy. Their shirt is the only one I won’t allow in my house. I have a big collection of shirts I’ve swapped with other players — but not one from United."

Gerrard Had Chance to Sign for United

Liverpool icon turned Red Devils down twice

While Gerrard has not tried to hide his feelings towards United, things could have turned out very differently for both clubs had the now Liverpool icon opted to sign for their rivals while he was still a youth player.

Writing in his book, via Sky Sports, the Anfield legend said that he donned the United jersey twice during a trial with the club and that they offered him a three-year contract to try and snatch him away from their rivals. However, he added that the main reason he did so was to put pressure on Liverpool to give him a contract, and that he never really considered a switch.

"I wore the red of United in two trial games," he wrote. "After doing well in those games United offered me a three-year pro contract.

"I even met their legendary manager. A group of trialists had dinner with Mr Ferguson, as he was then. Michael Owen was meant to be at the meal, but didn't turn up.

"We sat and listened in awe to one of the managerial greats. He had heard about me and desperately wanted me to sign, but I was never going to sign for United. I looked around other clubs partly to pressure Liverpool into giving me a YTS contract."

United's attempts to sign Gerrard didn't stop there, though, and Ferguson tried to poach him from Liverpool once again in 2004. Gary Neville revealed in an episode of 'Stick to Football' that he was tasked by his manager with getting the midfielder to join the club. But his approach was firmly rejected by his England teammate.

"He was close to going to Chelsea and Sir Alex rang me and said he was anxious," Neville said. "I think his words were 'Tell him I'll fetch him and take him back down the East Lancs and bring him back'.

"I went to see Stevie and he was quite categoric quite quickly! He said 'Seriously, I wouldn't get out of Liverpool and my family would never get out of Liverpool'. Those were his exact words to me."

Had he joined United, there is no telling how much success Gerrard could have had alongside the likes of Paul Scholes, Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, and many other stars. Adding one of the league's greatest midfielders ever to their ranks would have made them the most dominant force in English football, more so than they were already. Liverpool fans will be forever thankful that their legendary captain stuck with them through thick and thin, and that he never turned a blind eye to their fierce rivalry with the Red Devils.