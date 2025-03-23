Steven Gerrard starred as Liverpool legends defeated Chelsea legends at Anfield on Saturday afternoon. The match, which was set up to raise money for the LFC Foundation, as well as supporting beneficiaries, including Forever Reds, Chelsea FC Foundation and Chelsea Players’ Trust, featured plenty of big names.

Lining up alongside Gerrard for the Reds included Jerzy Dudek, Sami Hyppia, Dirk Kuyt and Peter Crouch. While Chelsea's squad was also stacked with club heroes including Claude Makelele, Dennis Wise, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Gianfranco Zola.

The match was hard-fought but in the end it was Liverpool who ran out the victors in front of a packed crowd, with Crouch bagging a second-half brace to give his side a 2-0 victory.

Steven Gerrard's Highlights Go Viral

The Liverpool legend rolled back the years at Anfield

Gerrard, now 44 years old, left Liverpool in 2015 before retiring a year later following a short spell in Major League Soccer with LA Galaxy. Despite having not played professional football for 9 years, he showed he's still got it with a brilliant display. His highlights from the match have emerged on X (former Twitter) and have gone viral. Watch them below:

Liverpool supporters have been reacting to Gerrard's highlights reel and many are astounded by how good he still is. One supporter wrote: "He's still better on the ball that 95% of Premier League midfielders." Another was in awe of his unwavering passing ability, stating:

"The quality of these passes at 44, I wish some of our players had even half of this, my days."

Another said: "I feel sorry for the generations of Liverpool fans who didn’t get to see him play." While one very impressed supporter even conceded: "This is actually depressing to watch. He’d genuinely slot straight in and we’d win everything."

What Gerrard Said After Liverpool Legends 2-0 Chelsea Legends

The 44-year-old was ecstatic to be back at Anfield

After the match, Gerrard spoke to Liverpoolfc.com and he announced his pleasure at playing in front of a packed Anfield once more. He said: "I think all eyes are on the run-in, we've got a massive game coming up against Everton.

"But during the international break when you get the invite to come and play in front of a full house, it's impossible to turn it down.

"As Peter [Crouch] said, the priority is always the Foundation, raising large sums of money to support the area, to support the ex-players in need. But it can't be done without the supporters. They're coming here, paying money and it's a full house, it's unbelievable. It wouldn't happen at any other club. Crouchy is the hero today but the main heroes are the supporters – always.'