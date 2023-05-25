On this day in 2005, Liverpool shocked the world as they came from behind to defeat AC Milan on penalties to win the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul.

Rafael Benitez’s side were trailing 3-0 at half-time as the Italian side ran riot against the Reds, thanks to goals from Paolo Maldini and a double from Hernan Crespo.

However, a shell-shocked Liverpool produced a comeback for the ages as their captain Steven Gerrard gave them hope at the start of the second half as he headed home to make it 3-1 before Vladimir Smicer and Xavi Alonso equalised in a seven-minute spell to make it 3-3.

The score was locked at 3-3 after both 90 minutes and extra-time, which meant that the contest had to be decided by a penalty shootout and Liverpool ‘keeper Jerzy Dudek wrote his name in Anfield folklore as he saved from Andrea Pirlo and Andriy Shevchenko in the shootout to seal a fifth European Cup for the Merseysiders.

Steven Gerrard & Jamie Carragher's post-match interview

After the game, Gerrard and Jamie Carragher gave an interview to Geoff Shreeves and the Liverpool skipper was asked how did it feel to lift the Champions League. The Anfield hero could not hide his delight as he revealed that it was “the best feeling in my life.”

“3-0 down at half-time, we thought we were out, but credit to the boys, we were never beaten.”

It is safe to say that it is the resilience and mental strength that got Liverpool over the line to clinch the Champions League as prior to defeating AC Milan in the final, they knocked out two European heavyweights in Juventus and Chelsea on the road to Istanbul.

The Liverpool captain described the historic win as the “best night of his life” and from his perspective it is hard to argue against.

Carragher put in an extraordinary performance as he cemented his status as a Liverpool legend by keeping Milan, who had a star-studded attack which included Kaka, Crespo, and Shevchenko to name a few, at bay in the second half and in extra-time.

Speaking post-match, the Liverpool number 23 was asked about how special it was to win the Champions League with the club that he came through the ranks with, and he said that it was “unbelievable.”

“Me and Stevie (Gerrard) grew up [with] the stories from the past [about Liverpool winning four Champions League], now it is our chance to have our little bit of history and this will be remembered in years to come, not just [because] of ourselves or Liverpool fans but the actual final [that] will go down in history as one of the greatest finals of all time”.

Gerrard also could not hide his delight for the supporters as he said: “I’m just happy for all the fans, they’ve saved up for weeks and months to come here, hundreds and hundreds of pounds, and they turned out in thousands.”