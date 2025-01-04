Steven Gerrard once made the bold claim that a former England and Liverpool teammate was better than Lionel Messi back in 2010. The legendary midfielder was fortunate enough to play alongside some of the greatest players in football history for both club and country, including Wayne Rooney, Luis Suárez, and former Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen.

Gerrard also came up against the very best in the business during his career, including the great Messi, whom he faced twice in the 2006/07 Champions League. While the Argentine has since cemented his legacy as one of, if not the greatest footballer of all time, the former Liverpool skipper was once of the opinion that a surprise name was superior to the Barcelona icon.

Related Steven Gerrard Named his Best Ever Liverpool Teammate Gerrard claimed the Reds icon 'was that intense in training. He could embarrass you'.

Gerrard Once Claimed Joe Cole Was Better Than Messi

Cole had previously starred for England when he joined Liverpool in 2010

Speaking ahead of the 2010/2011 season, Gerrard made the surprising claim that new Liverpool signing Joe Cole was a better player than Messi ahead of the attacking midfielder's arrival at Anfield. Cole had become a household name in England and was one of the most skilful players the country had ever seen during his peak years.

He was an integral part of José Mourinho's first title-winning squad at Chelsea, having moved to Stamford Bridge in 2003 from West Ham. By the time he had joined Liverpool, he had won two Premier Leagues, multiple domestic honours, and scored one of the greatest ever World Cup goals with a sumptuous volley against Sweden in 2006.

Discussing Cole's talent, Gerrard said as per The Express:

"Messi can do some amazing things, but anything he can do Joe can do as well, if not better. He used to shock us in training by doing footy tricks with a golf ball that most players can't even do with a football. I really fancy Joe for the [player of the year] award this season."

Unfortunately, Gerrard's prediction for Cole going on to win the player of the season award fell wide of the mark. The attacker made just 33 appearances that season, scoring three goals and managing a further four assists in all competitions as Liverpool finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League table - marking the second season in a row the club had failed to qualify for the Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole would miss 23 games through injury for Liverpool, more than half of the amount of the total games he played (42).

Cole was hampered by injuries, as was the case throughout the latter portion of his career. Within a year of his move to Anfield, he was shipped off to Ligue 1 on loan, where he would play alongside the likes of Dimitri Payet and Eden Hazard as part of a Lille side that had just been crowned French champions. Meanwhile, Messi would claim the second of his eight Ballon d'Ors shortly after Gerrard's comments on him and Cole.

Related Joe Cole Named his Greatest England Teammates 11 Joe Cole played in the era of England's 'Golden Generation', so he had lots of choice when it came to selecting his best XI.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 02/01/2025