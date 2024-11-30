Steven Gerrard spent 17 glorious years at Liverpool as a member of the Reds' senior team. The ex-114-cap England international became arguably the club's greatest-ever player, appearing 710 times, scoring 186 goals and contributing 155 assists.

History-making moments came to Gerrard like a magnet, although he unfortunately finished his career without winning the Premier League. That was the only setback for the Merseysiders' former captain, who has since entered the managerial world.

Gerrard's most famous night in Liverpool colours came in 2005 when he captained Rafa Benitez's Reds to UEFA Champions League glory. They fell 3-0 behind to AC Milan at half-time in Istanbul but staged one of the biggest miracles in European football history.

The iconic midfielder was on the scoresheet as his side leveled matters at 3-3 in an unbelievable second half. The final headed to penalties, and Jerzy Dudek's heroics ensured Gerrard lifted the European title for the first time in his career.

Thus, one would expect Gerrard to hold Istanbul's Ataturk Stadium close to his heart, which he does. But according to the 2005 UEFA Player of the Year, it's not the stadium he played in that has the best atmosphere.

Celtic Park's atmosphere wowed Gerrard

Liverpool icon impressed with Bhoys' passionate fans

Gerrard only faced Scottish giants Celtic twice in his career but was stunned by the atmosphere created by fans at Celtic Park on his one visit to the 60,000-capacity stadium. He was on the losing end of a 2-0 defeat to the Bhoys after goals from Alan Thompson and John Hartson knocked the Reds out of the UEFA Cup in the quarterfinals.

The fiery home support may have played its part on the night (March 20, 2003), as Gerrard hinted when lavishing praise on the atmosphere. He said (via One Football):

The incredible thing was the people. For an opposition player, it is quite incredible. I have not seen a better atmosphere in the grounds I have visited.

Gerrard was 23 years old when Celtic sent Liverpool packing from the UEFA Cup. He was just starting his journey to becoming an all-time Anfield great. His story with the Hoops wasn't done there, though.

The Liverpool icon waged war with Celtic

Gerrard returned to Celtic Park as Rangers boss

The Old Firm Derby is one of the most heated rivalries in football history, and Gerrard got his taste for it as Rangers manager. He enjoyed three seasons at Ibrox and made history by ending the Bhoys' nine-year Scottish Premiership dominance.

Gerrard took his Gers side to Celtic Park in March 2019 while trailing Neil Lennon's Scottish champions by 10 points. It was a tough ask for Gerrard's troops, and he warned his players not to get lost in the intense atmosphere (via Sky Sports):

I've never seen fans win a football match. It will be loud, but it won't be a lion's den. A lion's den is when four lions jump over a cage and you fear for your life. You have to thrive in this atmosphere. If any of my players don't fancy it, they are at the wrong club.

Gerrard's inspirational advice to his players didn't lead to a victory as Celtic came away with a 2-1 win thanks partly to Alfredo Moreles' first-half sending-off. Rangers got revenge later that year though, as Gerrard ended the Gers' nine-year wait for a win on the road in the Old Firm with a memorable 2-1 victory.

The Liverpool legend also oversaw their first SPL title win since 2011 at the expense of their arch-rivals. He achieved this with an unbeaten record of 32 wins and 6 draws in 38 games.