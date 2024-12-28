Steven Gerrard’s name is part of the football furniture, as he is easily one of the finest midfielders of the 21st century. Across 710 appearances for Liverpool, the iconic captain often seemed less a player and more a force of nature – a one-man army dragging his beloved Reds toward glory. His heroics on that unforgettable night in Istanbul crowned Liverpool kings of Europe for the fifth time, and his endeavours at Wembley Stadium helped him to two FA Cups and three League Cups.

Yet, for all his immense talent, Gerrard’s ascent to even greater heights was perhaps curtailed by the absence of world-class teammates to match his own unrelenting drive. His career coincided with Liverpool’s 30-year league title drought, often leaving him as the lone heart, soul, and creative spark behind the club’s trophy pursuits and agonising near-misses in the Premier League.

Though he shared the pitch with remarkable talents – none more so than Luis Suarez, whom Gerrard named his greatest teammate – the former England captain often dreamed of playing alongside even more footballing titans. Reflecting on an episode of The Overlap in 2022, Gerrard wistfully listed modern stars he wished he could have threaded passes to, including two of Liverpool’s current luminaries.

Steven Gerrard Named 4 Premier League Stars He Wished He Played With

Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk were all picked

On a 2022 episode of The Overlap, Gerrard was asked by Gary Neville to name the current Premier League players he wished he could have been teammates with. Of course, a number of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool heroes featured heavily in his selection.

But there was a surprise place for two Manchester-based stars.

"Mo Salah", was the immediate response from the Liverpudlian, as per TalkSPORT. “Bruno Fernandes... you might agree with that," he then told Neville. "I really like him. Kevin De Bruyne, for sure, 100 per cent. He’s one of the best in the world. “Defensively, I think that Virgil [van Dijk] is just out of this world.” See the full interview below:

Gerrard's selections have aged like fine wine as, in the two years since the interview, each player has continued to be a roaring success at their respective clubs. While Salah and Van Dijk sit at the top of the pile in the Premier League and Champions League under Arne Slot, Bruno Fernandes created the most chances in the top division in the 2023/24 season.

Kevin De Bruyne mirrors Gerrard’s style in many ways. Though injuries have begun to take their toll, his influence on the pitch for Manchester City remains undeniable. Imagining a midfield anchored by Gerrard and De Bruyne, with Salah and Van Dijk spearheading the attack and defence, feels almost mythical – a dream team that could dominate any era of football.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 28/12/2024