Steven Gerrard is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to have played for Liverpool, making 710 appearances and scoring 186 goals for the Reds.

Adored by Liverpool fans not only for his commitment to the club and heroic performances but also for the overall quality that he exuded, Gerrard is considered one of the three best-ever players to have played for the football club, alongside Kenny Dalglish and Mohamed Salah.

This was solidified on an iconic evening in Istanbul, where Gerrard wrote his name in the history books with a Man of the Match display in an unthinkable 3-3 comeback against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final. From 3-0 down at half-time against an unbelievable side, Gerrard led the fight back with an early goal in the second half, lifting the trophy after a closely contested penalty shootout.

Gerrard Hails Luis Suarez as Best Liverpool Player he Played With

"He could embarrass you"

However, during his illustrious career, while Gerrard was never able to lift the Premier League title, he was blessed to have taken to the pitch with some unbelievable talents.

Gerrard featured alongside great Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso for 165 games during his time at Liverpool, amassing 12,012 minutes played together and contributing to six goals between each other.

He also spent a considerable chunk of his career playing behind Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen, featuring 183 times in conjunction for Liverpool and participating in 18 goals together for the club.

Fernando Torres was also a prolific forward with whom Gerrard spent a good amount of time playing, sharing 8,789 minutes alongside each other and combining for 23 goals in that period.

When asked in an interview by Gary Neville on The Overlap (via TalkSport) who was the best player he ever played with, Gerrard replied:

"I played with some top players, Xabi Alonso, Javier Mascherano, and Fernando Torres, but [Luis] Suarez was just different. You just felt that whoever you were playing, you had a feeling that he was going to win you the game, every game. It didn’t matter who it was. You knew from the first session or second session; it was almost like he trained the way that he played. “I remember walking off one of the main sessions that we did with [Jamie Carragher] Carra, and he was saying, ‘This fella has got bundles; I don’t want to play against him every day in training.’ He was that intense in training. He could embarrass you, even with stuff that I don’t think that he knew he was doing. He was a ricochet merchant; he would run over you, he’d dominate you and bully you."

Arriving in the January window in 2011, Suarez went slightly under the radar in his first season and a half in the Premier League, recording 21 goal contributions in his first 34 matches. However, entering his second full season in the division, the Uruguayan turned himself into a superstar, hitting a staggering 72 goal contributions in his succeeding 66 Premier League matches, including a stunning catalogue of goals.

Remembered in his short stint in the English top flight for producing one of the greatest single seasons ever witnessed, it is quite understandable why Gerrard labelled Suarez as the best player he ever shared a dressing room with in his time at Anfield.

