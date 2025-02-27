Steven Gerrard was usually every Liverpool fan's favourite player when he captained the Reds throughout his 17 seasons at Anfield. The English icon wrote himself into the history books with incredible performances, including firing his Merseyside club to FA Cup glory in 2006 at the expense of West Ham United in what is often dubbed 'the Gerrard final'.

The 44-year-old was the ultimate Red, who unfortunately failed to win a deserved Premier League title after calling time on his career in January 2017. Mohamed Salah has perhaps picked up the baton from Gerrard and taken on the team's talismanic responsibilities with aplomb. The Egyptian star's dribbling and eye for goal have many touting him as one of, if not, the greatest wingers in English top-flight history.

When the pair sat down for an interview in 2023, the former England captain revealed that his son, Lio, 'loved' the Reds' third all-time top scorer more than himself. As for the 2005 UEFA Champions League winner, his all-time favourite paved the way for talents similar to Salah.

Steven Gerrard Loved Liverpool Icon John Barnes

The ex-Reds captain compared him to Salah

John Barnes was one of the most gifted wingers to grace English football, playing football elegantly and, at times, with ease, leaving his defenders chasing shadows. The 79-cap England international helped fire Liverpool to two league titles (1988 and 1990) and was somewhat of a trendsetting attacker whose incredible footballing IQ allowed him to thrive out wide for a decade at Anfield.

Gerrard spent his childhood idolizing Barnes and explained why during his interview with Salah, whom he feels is of a similar breed of winger