If you're even remotely interested in football, then chances are you've already been faced with the famous question of who the real GOAT — Greatest of all Time — is. But football fans are not the only ones to be confronted with it. Players, coaches and sometimes even mascots are also involved in this fierce debate to determine whether Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo has left the biggest mark on the history of the beautiful game.

And one of the latest to pass judgement is none other than Steven Gerrard. A Liverpool legend, ‘Stevie G’ is universally recognised as one of the greatest English midfielders in football history. It's a legacy that his 17 years in the Premier League have gone a long way to establishing.

With over 700 games played, some 186 goals and a host of trophies to his name, including the famous Champions League won by the Reds in 2005, Gerrard is now one of the greatest players in Liverpool's history. And the fact that he did not finish his career there, having spent three years at LA Galaxy, has in no way erased the indelible mark he left at Anfield.

Steven Gerrard Stats at Liverpool Appearances 710 Goals 186 Assists 150 Career Span 1998-2015 Honours x1 Champions League, x1 UEFA Cup, x2 UEFA Supercups, x3 League Cups, x2 FA Cups, x2 Community Shields

Steven Gerrard Considers Messi to be the GOAT

But holds Cristiano Ronaldo in the highest regard

But as important as he has been to British football, Gerrard remains above all a man with his sensitivities. And when asked by his former team-mate Gary Neville on The Overlap Podcast to choose between Messi and Ronaldo, the former No8, among the greatest midfielders in Premier League history, left little room for thought.

Lionel Messi for me. But I would never say anything disrespectful about Cristiano Ronaldo because he’s another phenomenal player.

It has to be said that the former Kop idol is well placed to answer this question, having crossed swords with every one of them in the course of his career.

And while he has only faced Lionel Messi on two occasions, in the last 16 of the 2006/07 Champions League, his duels with Cristiano Ronaldo have been far more numerous. In fact, there have been 13 of them, both for club and country. And to say that Gerrard has rarely emerged victorious is an understatement — three wins, one draw, nine defeats.

Has Gerrard Changed his Mind About Ronaldo?

Was full of praise for his impact in Saudi