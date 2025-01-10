Steven Gerrard was one of the finest players of his generation and perhaps the greatest to ever pull on a Liverpool shirt. The England international was relentless in his drive to be the best and to guide his boyhood club to success.

Unfortunately for the box-to-box general, long gone were the days of Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness pulling the strings for the Merseysiders by the time he broke onto the scene. Instead, he joined a Liverpool side that was struggling to keep up with major rivals Manchester United and Arsenal.

All through his career, Gerrard did everything in his power to drag his inferior teammates to the biggest prizes - most notably the Champions League trophy in 2005 - but the Reds teams he was involved in weren't of the right quality to lift the one title he longed for, the Premier League.

While this is through no fault of his own, those around him simply weren't on the same level. That said, there were still some brilliant players who donned the famous red shirt. The likes of Fernando Torres and Gerrard's personal favourite teammate, Luis Suarez, spring to mind.

In between the superstars and flops, there were the hardworking individuals whose brilliance often went unnoticed. In January 2015 - six months before he'd call time on his Liverpool journey - Gerrard gave two of those underrated stars their flowers.

Steven Gerrard Praises Kuyt and Hamann

He labelled the pair as players 'who put the importance of the team first'

In an interview with GQ Magazine, he identified Dutch forward Dirk Kuyt and German midfielder Dietmar Hamann as the most underrated individuals he shared the dressing room with at Anfield. He said:

"Good question. Er... Didi Hamman, although everyone knows he is class, a lot of his work was for the team and not stand-out work. Dirk Kuyt was also someone who was very selfless, so probably Dirk and Didi, two quality footballers who put the importance of the team first."

Hamann spent seven years at the club after joining from Newcastle United in 1999. The central midfielder lifted the Champions League with the Reds in 2005 after making a significant impact from the substitutes' bench to help his side to the greatest comebacks in the competition's history.

Kuyt, on the other hand, was on the losing side in the Champions League final against AC Milan despite being on the scoresheet. The only trophy the energetic Netherlands international lifted in England was the League Cup in 2012 - another final he found the net in.

Nonetheless, he became a fan favourite during his six years at the club, scoring 71 goals in 285 appearances. His work-rate was never questioned, with fans often feeling exhausted just by watching how much running he did.

Statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-01-25.