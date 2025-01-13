Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard once revealed the names of the only two players that he was scared of playing against during his storied career. The England international remains one of the greatest ever players in Premier League history, having made a name for himself as a no-nonsense, goalscoring midfielder with one of the most venomous right feet in existence.

Part of the aura that made the former Reds captain so special was that he was absolutely fearless and willing to take on anyone and everyone, including some of the finest in the game. However, the now Al-Ettifaq manager once admitted that there were two players that he was terrified of coming up against.

Gerrard Admits to Being Scared of Messi and Ronaldo

He described the pair as being the only two players that were 'on a different planet'

Speaking to the Mirror in 2015, Gerrard discussed how a Champions League final between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would've been perfect, and how the duo were the only players he feared coming up against. Explaining his reasons why, Gerrard stated:

"We’re living in an era where Messi and Ronaldo are taking forward play to a level we’ve never seen before. We are all blessed that we are seeing these two in the same era. "They are the only two opponents I’ve been afraid of in my career, because they are the only two who have been operating on a different planet to everyone else. The reason I was scared of them is because they are deadly in the final third of the pitch."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Steven Gerrard won three of 13 meetings against Cristiano Ronaldo.

While they may not have intimidated Gerrard physically, the ability the two players had to change a game and score a goal struck fear into Gerrard's heart, as he was well aware of the damage the combined 13-time Ballon d'Or winners could inflict on a team.

Of the two, Gerrard had more match-ups with Ronaldo, having faced off with the up-and-coming Portuguese star during his first stint at Manchester United, when he was a plucky young winger full of tricks and stepovers.

