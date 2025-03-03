Many consider Steven Gerrard one of the top players and midfielders in Liverpool and Premier League history. The former England international captained the club to several trophies. This includes the famous comeback in Istanbul, where they defeated AC Milan on penalties to win the 2005 Champions League final. However, his illustrious trophy cabinet did not include a big one: the Premier League title.

Regardless, Gerrard goes down as an all-time great, playing with and against some of the biggest names the sport has to offer. He spent 17 seasons of his 18-year career seeing plenty of talent come and go on Merseyside. But which of his teammates shocked him during his time at Anfield? In an article for ESPN, shortly after his retirement in 2016, Gerrard revealed who impressed him the most.

Related Steven Gerrard Named His 'Favourite' Football Player Growing Up Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard grew up idolizing one of English football's greats because of their entertainment factor.

Torres and Suarez Shocked Gerrard With Their Ability

Two star strikers during their time at Liverpool