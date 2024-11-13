Over the course of his career, Steven Gerrard came up against some of the best players in football history. The Liverpool legend's career spanned 21 years, with the majority of those coming as a Red.

Be it clashing with Roy Keane as a young lad battling against Xavi and Andres Iniesta, the midfielder, widely regarded as one of the best to ever play in the engine room, faced a whole host of talented players. But when it came to picking the toughest of the lot, he snubbed the Barcelona icons in favour of four other players.

Gerrard Names Premier League Quartet as Hardest Opponents

Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes were both included

Appearing on George Mathias' YouTube channel back in 2017 as part of the 10-year-old's challenge to run 75 miles for his younger brother James, the youngster asked Gerrard who gave him the hardest time when he was on the pitch. After jokingly saying that the easiest opponent was Jamie Carragher, the midfielder listed off four Premier League icons as the toughest players he has played against.

"The hardest is probably Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira, Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard. They're all tough, all top players."

Gerrard faced the four players in 80 separate games over the course of his career, most frequently turning out against Lampard, whom he faced on 34 occasions. He lost 16 matches to Chelsea's record goalscorer, while he also lost 12 games when facing Scholes, beating the United legend just eight times in 21 matches. The trio are all often compared to this day, given that they were a part of the 'Golden Generation' and all played in the same position.

Gerrard played fewer matches against Vieira and Keane, who both entered their prime and left the league towards the middle of Gerrard's career. Both are regarded as two of the hardest players in the Premier League era, but the Liverpool man enjoyed a better record against both of them than he did against both Lampard and Scholes.

Gerrard's Record Against Toughest Opponents Opponent Games Wins Draws Losses Roy Keane 10 5 1 4 Patrick Vieira 15 7 3 5 Frank Lampard 34 11 7 16 Paul Scholes 21 8 1 12

Considering that he also faced the likes of Iniesta, Xavi, Andrea Pirlo Kaka, Clarence Seedorf and many others, it is a slight surprise to see other exceptional midfielders snubbed by Gerrard. The man himself was also notoriously tough to play against, with him named by Cesc Fabregas as the Spaniard's most difficult opponent.