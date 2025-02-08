Steven Gerrard started his career in an era when the Premier League was stacked full of 'hardmen'. The English midfielder became a robust and tough central midfielder after battling with some of the most feared players in his position, such as Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira.

Making his professional debut in 1998 for Liverpool, Gerrard entered the English top flight while notorious hardmen Vinnie Jones, Duncan Ferguson and Stuart Pearce were still kicking and elbowing lumps out of opposition players.

That's one way to learn what should be seen as 'tough'. When a discussion around the 'hardest' players came up on TNT Sports, Gerrard was alongside Robbie Savage and Martin Keown, who were no strangers to getting stuck in.

Steven Gerrard's Hardest Teammates

He labelled Luis Suarez and Jamie Carragher as 'tough'