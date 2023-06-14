Steven Gerrard built up a lot of wealth during his playing career and may have just hit the managerial jackpot in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq.

Gerrard has done it all in the beautiful game and has transitioned nicely into management with roles at Rangers and Aston Villa, bringing with it a lot of cash.

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with stats and figures provided by Celebrity Net Worth and football statistics website Transfermarkt.

So how much money has Gerrard amassed over his lengthy football career? One which is still going very strong in 2023. Here is Steven Gerrard's net worth.

Steven Gerrard Net Worth 2023

The Liverpool legend currently has an estimated net worth of around £71 million, that's around $90 million which isn't bad for a young working-class lad from Merseyside.

Gerrard's playing earnings started way back in 1998 for Liverpool when he graduated from the U18s to first-team action at Anfield.

The now 43-year-old made his only career move in 2015 to MLS side LA Galaxy where he would have racked up a considerable sum considering his status in England at the time.

However, Gerrard's current net worth will be partly due to his managerial career also, which has seen him manage Rangers and Villa

What is Steven Gerrard's current salary?

Steven Gerrard's current estimated salary is around £10 million, this is mostly down to endorsements and a potential payout from his last managerial role at Aston Villa.

Although, if the rumours of Gerrard taking over the reins at Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq are true, expect this current annual sum to skyrocket.

Gerrard earns himself a tidy £3 million from companies like Adidas, Lucozade and Mars and occasional punditry appearances on BT Sport.

It's safe to say Gerrard isn't going short of money anytime soon and is more than set for life with his current annual earnings, especially when you consider that he's just at the start of his managerial career.

How many trophies has Steven Gerrard won?

Gerrard won 11 trophies during his time with Liverpool in a time when the squad and talent were nowhere near the levels it has reached under Jurgen Klopp in recent years.

His trophies include a UEFA Champions League, a UEFA Cup, two UEFA Super Cups, an FA Cup, three League Cups and two Community Shields.

The scouse legend has also got himself a trophy during his brief managerial career, winning the Scottish Premiership title during his time at Rangers.

It remains to be seen where Gerrard's next managerial trophy will come from next, however, it seems the chance to battle Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia is next on his hit list.

Football Insider reports that Steven Gerrard is currently in Saudi Arabia for talks to become the new Al Ettifaq manager for next season.

This comes as the Saudi league is looking to bolster its ranks by bringing big names to the league like Gerrard and Karim Benzema this summer.

Al Ettifaq managed to finish in seventh place in the Saudi Pro League this season out of 16 teams with 37 points from 30 games, meaning Gerrard would have it all to do.

Gerrard will be looking to forget his torrid spell at Aston Villa which has been made to look even more bleak since the arrival of the super-successful Unai Emery.

Whether Gerrard takes the big-money job in Saudi Arabia remains to be seen, however, his net worth will increase massively if he chooses to make the move to the Middle East.

We'd love to see what Gerrard could do in the league, especially with so many stars choosing to move there this summer.