Liverpool fans were treated to seeing an incredible spectacle at Anfield during the international break. While Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and other current Reds stars are away representing their countries, the club's best players of the past generation took to the field to keep the home fans entertained.

In a charity match against a Chelsea Legends XI on Saturday afternoon, Liverpool's heroes of the past emerged victorious by a 2-0 scoreline thanks to a Peter Crouch brace in the second-half. The former England international was the star of the show with two excellently taken goals, while fans will never get bored by seeing their ex-captain Steven Gerrard picking up a win at Anfield.

Crouch towered above the defenders to power home a header before pulling off his famous robot celebration in front of the adoring Kop faithful. He then showed he hadn't lost his goalscoring touch with a delicate chip over the goalkeeper into the far corner to secure the victory. Reds fans were quick to take to social media to express their joy at seeing both Crouch and Gerrard taking centre stage once again.

Supporters Full of Praise For Goalscorer Crouch

Some think the striker could do a job for Arne Slot's first-team

Firstly, there was plenty of praise for the goalscorer on the day, with many waxing lyrical about one of the tallest players in Premier League history having such technical ability. One said: "Peter Crouch. They don’t make 6ft 7 strikers like him. What a player," while another added: "It’s actually insane how technically good Peter Crouch was for being 6ft 7."

Arne Slot's team have had notable issues in the striker position this term, with both Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota struggling to find the net consistently. A supporter pointed out how Crouch almost equalled the Anfield goals of the attacking pair and Luis Diaz inside 11 minutes:

"Goals at Anfield in 2025: Diaz, Nunez, Jota = 3 Peter Crouch = 2 Crouch has TWO in 11 minutes."

Others echoed those sentiments, with a disgruntled supporter claiming: "I’d rather watch Crouch the rest of the season than Jota," and another pointing out: "Crouch is 1 goal off equalling Darwin Nunez's home goals this season."

Gerrard Rolls Back the Years at Anfield

Supporters will never stop loving their biggest icon

Meanwhile, the true love-in was still all about Gerrard. Captain Fantastic inspired a generation of Reds fans, as one pointed out: "Player That Made Me Fall In Love With Liverpool. Steven Gerrard."

One of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history, the 44-year-old rolled back the years and showed the fanbase what they'd been missing for a decade: "Caught the last 30 mins of Liverpool Legends vs Chelsea Legends. Oh Gerrard oh Gerrard oh how I’ve missed you!"

Trent Alexander-Arnold - one of those who looked up to Gerrard - looks set to depart his boyhood club in the summer despite Liverpool being at the peak of their powers and being one of the best teams in the world. It was pointed out that the former number eight would've loved to be in that position with his club:

"I said it before and I’ll say it again. Steven Gerrard would have absolutely killed to have what Trent has today. Trent doesn’t understand what he has man."

While the day was all about raising money for charity, and the action on the pitch taking less importance, one fan was still in awe of the competitive nature of the players: "Stevie G yelling at Jay Spearing after he didn't step to press as the cross came in. The passion never leaves you. Crazy. Can try and say you will play for fun, but once you step on that field, you want to win and will do whatever it takes to do so."