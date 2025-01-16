Summary Steven Gerrard had to pick a world XI of all-time greats.

The XI was unique due to the stipulation that players couldn't have played together, setting it apart from typical selections.

This led to some surprising names being picked by the Liverpool legend.

Naming a world eleven can be difficult, whether it's multiple players performing at world-class levels occupying the same position or deciding between players who are in top form against players with a track record.

However, during the lockdown in 2020, Steven Gerrard, a former Liverpool midfielder and current Al Ettifaq manager, faced a unique challenge when selecting his world eleven. This challenge included a stipulation that Gerrard could not select two players in the side who played alongside each other during their careers.

As his XI was selected in 2020, some of these players may have gone on to play alongside each other, but at the time Gerrard made this team, they had not featured together.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Jan Oblak; Cafu, Vincent Kompany, Kalidou Koulibaly, Andrew Robertson

Beginning in the sticks for Gerrard was Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who earned a reputation at the time as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Having suffered from a dip in form over the last couple of years, Oblak has managed to recapture the form that saw him tipped as one of the best in the world, keeping nine clean sheets in 18 La Liga appearances this season.

In the defence, though, things start to get surprising, as Gerrard lists a shock inclusion in Kalidou Koulibaly, who at the time was a constant in Napoli's backline. Koulibaly was highly regarded as one of the best centre-backs in Europe until a bad spell at Chelsea saw him move to Al Hilal.

Alongside him in the central defence was current Bayern Munich manager, Vincent Kompany. At the time of selection, Kompany was on the verge of concluding his career at Anderlecht but played a vital role at the heart of Manchester City's defence for many years beforehand.

As his right back, he selected Cafu, who is regarded as one of the greatest right-backs of all time, spending the majority of his playing days at AC Milan, Roma, and Sao Paulo. Cafu won the World Cup twice, in 1994 and 2002, and was an integral member of the Milan side that won the Champions League in 2007.

In the other fullback role, Gerrard selected Andrew Robertson, who is highly regarded as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League era. For Liverpool, Robertson's energy down the left flank allowed him to get up and down the pitch, producing quality crosses into the box, as well as defending diligently.

Midfield

Toni Kroos, Roy Keane, Alessandro Del Piero

In the midfield, Gerrard's two selections at the base of midfield were Toni Kroos and Roy Keane. A member of one of the most iconic midfield trios in football history, alongside Luka Modric and Casemiro, Kroos' passing range and selection made him the controller in the heart of Real Madrid's midfield. Leading Los Blancos to five Champions Leagues, with the first three being won consecutively, Kroos was a pass master with breathtaking ball-striking ability.

An all-around midfielder, who was always up for a battle, Roy Keane's aggressive style and quality in possession made him one of the top midfielders of his generation. When justifying his selection, Gerrard explained what it was like to come up against the Irishman, saying:

"He was a cert [certainty] to go in there; obviously, he was someone I was a big fan of growing up and studied his game a lot and really enjoyed a lot of battles against him. He was a top player. I don't think you appreciated how good he was until you were actually directly against him."

To round off Gerrard's midfield, Alessandro Del Piero was chosen as the advanced midfielder. Known for his clinical finishing, creativity, and dead ball speciality, Del Piero captured the hearts of football fans around the globe with his elegant style of play. Despite never fully recovering from a severe knee injury, Del Piero still managed to become a key member of the Italian side that won the 2008 World Cup, nine years later.

Forwards

Lionel Messi, Didier Drogba, Kylian Mbappe

Transitioning to the forwards, it comes as little surprise that Lionel Messi makes it into an all-time eleven. The Argentinian is widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, winning eight Ballon d'Ors, dazzling football fans with an unbelievable level of consistency. In 2012, Messi set the Guinness world record for the most amount of goals scored in a calendar year, scoring 91 goals in 69 appearances while also assisting a further 22.

In the striker role in Gerrard's team was former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba, who became well-known for his outstanding record in finals, scoring 12 goals in 17 finals. His strength, hold-up play, and clinical finishing made him a brute of a centre-forward, who may not have boasted the most jaw-dropping goal returns but was an astonishingly effective striker.

Finishing off this eleven is French phenomenon Kylian Mbappe, who Gerrard selected before Messi joined up alongside him at Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. Mbappe's electrifying speed and lightning-quick feet allow him to skip past defenders into space. Becoming the second teenager alongside Pele to score in a World Cup final, Mbappe struck France's fourth goal against Croatia to help them lift the 2018 World Cup and has never looked back since, becoming a football superstar.