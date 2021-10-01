Steven Gerrard was once left bemused and enraged at the same time as veteran manager Neil Warnock made a joke about the city of Liverpool on live TV in 2017. The Englishman bit his tongue and allowed the comment to slide, but viewers spotted the look of irritation painted across his face.

Gerrard has always been, and will always be, Liverpool through and through. Arguably the Reds’ greatest-ever player, the iconic midfielder joined the club's youth academy aged nine and went on to play over 700 times for the club, scoring 186 goals and winning a handful of trophies in the process.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Ian Callahan (840) and Jamie Carragher (737) have made more appearances for Liverpool than Steven Gerrard (710).

He famously inspired the Reds to glory in both the 2005 Champions League and 2006 FA Cup finals and left the Anfield faithful with memories they’ll cherish forever. Being a Scouser, born and raised in Merseyside, made his remarkable journey from a promising youngster to a global superstar all the sweeter.

Now a manager, some believe that Gerrard will end up coaching his old club eventually. The 44-year-old did a fantastic job with Rangers but has since seen his stock drop after an unsuccessful stint at Aston Villa. The retired midfielder is now in charge of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Gerrard Unhappy With Neil Warnock's Joke

His stare in the direction of the experienced manager said it all

After hanging up his boots in 2016, Gerrard spent a couple of years working as a pundit for TNT Sports (BT Sport at the time) and there was one particularly awkward moment in 2017 when veteran manager Neil Warnock made a joke about the city of Liverpool while sitting in between two Scousers - Gerrard and Steve McManaman.

Not exactly the smartest of moves on Warnock’s part. It’s hard to work out what he was thinking. The trio were covering an FA Cup replay between the Reds and Plymouth in January 2017 when presenter Jake Humphrey noted that it was just as cold in the studio as out in the stadium.

"I'm fine, I'm from Liverpool. It doesn't bother me, the cold,” McManaman replied. Gerrard smiled at McManaman’s comment before his face dropped when Warnock joked: “They don’t have windows there, do they?”

Warnock found his joke highly amusing, but the two former Liverpool stars next to him certainly did not. Gerrard reacted by giving Warnock a death stare that seemed to last an eternity before Humphrey said: “Moving on!” Watch the extremely awkward clip below:

Oh, Neil. Gerrard didn’t need to say a word to make his feelings about Warnock’s cheap joke crystal clear.

Steven Gerrard's Managerial Career

It's been an up-and-down foray into the world of coaching

While Warnock's career in the dugout has wound down in recent years, Gerrard is still relatively early in his journey as a boss in his own right. The Liverpudlian was handed his first senior management role by Scottish Premiership giants Rangers in 2018.

His time in Glasgow was phenomenal and many believed he was on the path to becoming the natural heir to Jurgen Klopp's throne at Anfield. Leading The Gers to an unbeaten league triumph in the 2020/21 season secured Gerrard a huge job in the Premier League with Aston Villa. That venture, however, did his reputation as a manager more harm than anything else. He was sacked by the Villans in October 2022 after spending 11 months in the east Midlands.

In July 2023, he was appointed as the boss of Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq and remains in that role to this day. Gerrard still has many decades in the dugout ahead of him if he has aspirations to reach Warnock's level of longevity.

