Rangers recently fired Philippe Clement after a disappointing campaign, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed what he's hearing about Steven Gerrard returning to the club to replace him, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

The Gers have spent the majority of the season trying to catch up with Celtic, who have built a comfortable lead at the top of the Scottish Premier League. Clement's men were defeated at home to St Mirren on the weekend, meaning they'd won just one in their last five games.

Clement was subsequently sacked, and Gerrard has been linked with a return to the club. Reports have suggested that Gerrard is one of the favourites to take over at Ibrox. The former Liverpool midfielder recently left Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Fabrizio Romano on Gerrard to Rangers

No decision has been made

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has confirmed that nothing has been decided in terms of who is going to take over from Clement. The club are assessing their options, but they are yet to hold direct talks with Gerrard or his camp...

"At the moment nothing has been decided, so let's keep all options open. The club is assessing options to replace Clement but nothing direct yet with Gerrard or his camp."

Steven Gerrard's Rangers Record - Scottish Premiership Stats Output Matches 107 Wins 76 Draws 21 Losses 10 Points 249 PPM 2.33

The crowning moment of Gerrard’s previous time at Rangers came in the 2020-21 season when he led the club to their historic 55th Scottish league title. Not only did Rangers finish the season unbeaten in the league, but they also broke numerous records, including the highest points tally and the fewest goals conceded.

Gerrard’s departure in 2021 to Aston Villa left a bittersweet feeling among fans, but his legacy at Ibrox will likely remain intact. Whether the Scottish club do make another play to bring Gerrard back to Ibrox remains to be seen, but there's no doubt he's held in high regard by plenty of supporters.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Rangers Need to Hire 'Phenomenal' Manager as Clement Sack Update Emerges Rangers have gone through with yet another sacking but one man should be straight through the door to replace Philippe Clement

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 24/02/2025