Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has revealed that he personally tried to persuade two world-class talents to join the club during his playing career, only to be turned down by both via text message. The former midfielder, who has transitioned into management and is currently struggling in Saudi Arabia, enjoyed the privilege of playing alongside stars such as Xabi Alonso, Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez at Anfield but still failed to rectify Liverpool’s lack of Premier League glory.

In a final attempt to rectify that, Gerrard reached out to some of the biggest names in European and English football. Had those moves materialised, they might have completely transformed Liverpool’s fortunes during the latter stages of the iconic midfielder’s career.

Gerrard Reveals Attempts to Sign Toni Kroos

The midfielder also tried to convince Willian to move to Anfield

Writing in his 2015 autobiography, titled My Story, Gerrard revealed that he held an unofficial role in the Liverpool recruitment team and tried his best to sign both Toni Kroos and Willian in 2013, the same season that the Reds would come agonisingly close to handing Gerrard his elusive Premier League crown. Speaking about why the moves never came to be, the 44-year-old said:

"I had an unofficial role at the club, trying to persuade some great players to join Liverpool. In 2013, the latest player in our sights was Willian, the Brazilian midfielder. I followed the usual routine when approaching a star player we wanted to sign...I stressed how much I admired him as a player and then, having mentioned that I knew Liverpool were speaking to his agent, I used the standard line: 'If you need to chat or ask any questions I’m available at any time'."

Gerrard continued to say: "We (Gerrard and Brendan Rodgers) both admired Kroos immensely. I knew Real Madrid were gearing up to make Bayern Munich an offer and so I felt a bit awkward when I texted Kroos. The German was on his way to winning the World Cup with his country and Real were the champions of Europe. But God loves a trier, and so I gave it a whirl."

Unfortunately, Gerrard was turned down by both. Willian responded by brutally telling the midfielder that he didn't believe Liverpool would be able to help him win the Champions League, while Kroos pursued what would turn out to be a legendary career at Real Madrid.

