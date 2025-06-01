Desire Doue cemented his status as one of world football’s best young players with his stunning performance for Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final against Inter Milan on Saturday. The 19-year-old, who has now fired himself into contention for the Ballon d’Or award, scored two goals in PSG’s record-breaking 5-0 win in Munich.

It was the teenager who set up the final’s opening goal, scored by Achraf Hakimi in the 12th minute. The scintillating Doue then left Inter with a mountain to climb by doubling PSG’s advantage shortly afterwards.

Doue then put the game firmly out of Inter’s reach with his second goal of the game in the 63rd minute. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu added gloss to the scoreline and ensured that PSG set the record for the biggest winning margin in a European Cup final.

Related Ballon d'Or 2025 Power Rankings The race for the 2025 Ballon d'Or award is heating up with Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele among the front-runners.

Ferdinand Asks Doue and Lamine Yamal Question

Steven Gerrard shuts down such talk

Rio Ferdinand, who was providing an