Summary Ronaldo began his Ballon d'Or reign in 2008, and only Modric and Benzema broke his duopoly with Messi by 2023.

Torres had a promising 2007/08 season for Liverpool but never reached the stardom Gerrard predicted at the Ballon d'Or.

Despite multiple achievements post-Liverpool, Torres never received another Ballon d'Or nod after close 2008 miss.

Cristiano Ronaldo clinched the first of his four Ballon d'Or awards in 2008. The Portuguese forward played a pivotal role in Manchester United's Premier League and Champions League double during the 2007/08 season, netting an impressive 42 goals across all competitions. Out of the 96 journalists who cast their votes, 77 selected Ronaldo as their winner. However, there was another rising star that year whom Steven Gerrard believed would eventually claim the prestigious top spot.

As it turned out, that prediction never came to pass. Little did anyone know at the time, but 2008 would mark the beginning of Ronaldo's 16-year duopoly with the soon-to-be Barcelona rival, Lionel Messi. Between 2008 and 2023, only Luka Modric and Karim Benzema would break their stranglehold on the award, leaving no Premier League player close to winning the coveted Ballon d'Or.

At just 23 years old, Ronaldo became the youngest player to ever win the prestigious individual accolade, and he remains the last to do so while playing for a Premier League club. That year, the Portugal international amassed 446 points out of a possible 480, while Messi earned 281. However, it was third-placed Fernando Torres, who garnered 179 votes, that Gerrard was convinced would be wearing the crown.

Fernando Torres' Red-Hot 2007/08 Campaign

The Spaniard was sensational in his debut season for the Reds

Torres clinched his spot on the Ballon d'Or podium after a red-hot start to life on Merseyside, capping off a brilliant season with a European Championship triumph with Spain. To add a cherry on top, he was named Man of the Match in the final. That year, he fired in 24 goals and laid on four assists in 33 Premier League appearances, making him the toast of Liverpool.

In the Champions League, he found the back of the net six times in 10 appearances, helping Liverpool reach the semi-finals under Rafael Benitez. For the Atletico Madrid academy graduate, everything seemed to be falling into place. Watch just one of his well-taken goals below:

Having come so close to leading Liverpool to their first Premier League title the following season - only for Manchester United to edge them out - it seemed certain that Torres was on a trajectory to stardom. But after a couple more trophyless seasons, his move to Chelsea marked the turning point in his career. Unfortunately, he never managed to fulfill the lofty expectations that Gerrard had placed on him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fernando Torres and Steven Gerrard played alongside each other 117 times and boasted a joint-goal participation of 23 goals.

Gerrard's Fernando Torres Ballon d'Or Prediction

The Liverpool captain was certain Torres would be at the top one day

“In 2008, I went to the Ballon d’Or gala in Switzerland. Ronaldo won, Messi came second and I came third,” Torres told Simon Hughes in his book ‘Ring of Fire: Liverpool FC into the 21st century,’ via The Anfield Wrap. “I could not believe I was nominated. Wow, a private jet — I was in shock.

“Stevie kept telling me, “Don’t worry, you will win it for sure.” He told me that like he really thought it. I thought he was crazy!"

He added: “I never once thought I’d be good enough to get invited to a gala like this. His words expressed how he felt about me at the club and the performance levels I was reaching with the help of the support. He told me I could be the best in the world and I realised this is the feeling everybody in Liverpool had about me. They made me feel anything was possible, that everything was real.”

Torres' career gradually faded after his departure from Liverpool in 2011. Although he added a second European Championship title to his collection—along with a World Cup - his most memorable years post-Anfield came during his return to Atletico Madrid in 2015.

Fernando Torres' Career Statistics Years Club Games Goals 2001-2007 Atletico Madrid 214 82 2003-2014 Spain 110 38 2007-2011 Liverpool 102 65 2011-2015 Chelsea 110 20 2014-2016 AC Milan 10 1 2015-2016 Atletico Madrid (loan) 49 14 2016-2018 Atletico Madrid 58 13 2018-2019 Sagan Tosu 35 5

As part of Diego Simeone's squad, he helped the team reach the Champions League final in 2016, only to be defeated by cross-town rivals Real Madrid. Two years later, he fronted the side to Europa League glory. Yet, despite these achievements, he never again received a nomination for football’s most prestigious individual accolade after his near-miss with glory in 2008.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (correct as of 20/03/2025)