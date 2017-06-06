Highlights Steven Gerrard admitted that he hated two England teammates while away on international duty due to club rivalries.

Rio Ferdinand also reflected on how the club divisions between players impacted England's golden generation, saying that there was little bonding between teammates.

Gerrard has spoken of his regret with England, stating that the golden generation underperformed.

England's squads during the early 2000s really were something to behold. Considering that the Three Lions boasted the likes of Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, John Terry, Rio Ferdinand and Wayne Rooney, it was a mystery at the time that they never came close to winning a first trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

Under various managers, the group dubbed the 'golden generation' just didn't seem to gel together, and a big part of that was the club rivalry between players that had permeated the England camp. Lampard, Ferdinand, Gerrard and others were so busy thinking about Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool respectively that it disrupted the harmony of the international team.

Ferdinand even said as much back in 2017 while working for BT, sitting alongside the two England greats. He said: "We [Lampard and himself] came through at West Ham together, did everything together like proper mates. I left and went to Leeds then Manchester United, Frank went to Chelsea and around that time our communication just disintegrated.

"It was down to, from my perspective, the obsession with winning. I didn't want to see Frank have an edge on me. It was the same with Stevie and England, when we were battling them (Liverpool) for the Premier League, I didn't want to sit around and have a beer with him because I didn't want to hear what Liverpool were doing... I think that's what held us back."

Gerrard Admits He 'Pretended to Like' Ferdinand and Neville

Club 'hatred' impacted England squad

Gerrard, following on from Ferdinand that night, said that the relationship between players in the England camp at the time were more "respectful" rather than the squad being close. But a year prior to those words, he was even more blunt with his assessment, revealing that he was forced to hide his hatred for two of his international teammates.

One of the individuals who he had a big problem with was Ferdinand himself, as well as Manchester United defender Gary Neville. As a Liverpool boy through and through, Gerrard couldn't bring himself not to hate two players who played for the Reds' historic rivals.

"When you're lining up in the tunnel against Rio and Gary Neville you want to do everything in your power to beat them, there's hatred there, that's exactly how it is," he said at his first ever Steven Gerrard Live event in Belfast back in 2016.

"When you meet up for England at that time, you pretend you like them, but your career finishes, their career finishes and your friendship starts for real. I've got nothing but respect for Rio as a player, played for a top club all his life, he's a good fella as well. I'm enjoying the role at BT with him as well."

How the Golden Generation Performed

Gerrard admits he had regrets about England

With all the names that England had at their disposal, there was huge expectation from supporters that the international team would accomplish great things in the 2000s. But ultimately, club rivalry among other things sabotaged any chances of success.

Despite the wealth of talent at their disposal, England failed to progress beyond the quarter-finals of any World Cup during the 2000s, and were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Germany in 2010, which was arguably the final year that generation played together. There was also the additional humiliation of not qualifying for Euro 2008, as Steve McClaren's side were eliminated in the qualification stage following a 3-2 loss to Croatia.

How the Golden Generation Performed at Major Tournaments Year Tournament England's Performance 2000 Euros Group Stage 2002 World Cup Quarter-Finals 2004 Euros Quarter-Finals 2006 World Cup Quarter-Finals 2008 Euros N/A 2010 World Cup Round of 16

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England failing to qualify for Euro 2008 was the first time they had not qualified for a major tournament since the 1994 World Cup.

Liverpool icon Gerrard, speaking in 2020, admitted that he had lots of regrets about his time with the national side, saying that the sheer amount of talent in the team should have been enough for the Three Lions to have done better. He said: "I see the picture of that team and that squad, we had some fantastic groups of players over the years.

"I think we came close at times in the penalty shootouts and could have maybe got a little bit further which people might have given us a bit more respect for. But there's no getting away from it, we underperformed."

Reece James: Club Rivalries Have Been Put Aside

Southgate worked hard to bring players together

While club rivalries might have been a big obstacle during the days of Gerrard, Ferdinand, and Lampard, there is very little of that in the current setup. Gareth Southgate has fostered a culture which has seen players from rival clubs come together and work harmoniously, and the manager admitted in 2018 that the current squad coming up through the youth system together had helped to keep rivalries at bay. He also said that ahead of the World Cup that year, he had encouraged the players to talk more to foster stronger bonds.

The impact of the coach's influence was still being felt years later. Harry Kane stated in 2019 that the bond between players was stronger than their club divisions. And speaking about the situation back in 2021, Chelsea right-back Reece James was very open about the culture at St George's Park. He said: "Of course, when you come away you kind of have to put club rivalry aside.

"When we’re here, we’re one team and our aim is to win. No matter who we’re playing against, so we kind of have to put it aside and focus on our task here."

Nowadays, it certainly seems as if the intense rivalries present in England camps during the golden generation are long gone. You have to wonder what Gerrard, Ferdinand, and others might have accomplished had that squad come together like today's crop of players.