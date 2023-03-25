Steven Gerrard enjoyed Liverpool's legend's match against Celtic at Anfield on Saturday.

The club legend and former Rangers boss was clearly motivated to get one over the Old Firm rivals when he took to the pitch - even if it was for charity

So when he opened the scoring from the penalty spot in front of the Celtic fans, there was only one thing on his mind.

Gerrard ran towards the corner and openly taunted the Celtic supporters in the Anfield Road End.

Despite the match being played for charity, it didn't go down well with the away supporters and they responded by launching missiles at him.

But that didn't appear to be the only exchange between Gerrard and Celtic fans.

In the second half with Liverpool attacking The Kop, Gerrard ran over to the far corner to take a set-piece. However, on his way to the corner flag, he appeared to spot a few Celtic fans in The Kop.

And Gerrard wasn't having any of it.

Gerrard appeared to gesture to the Celtic supporters, pointing towards them and telling them to leave. Not once but on multiple occasions.

The legendary midfielder then finally acknowledged the Liverpool fans who had risen to their feet to applaud him.

VIDEO: Gerrard appears to tell Celtic fans to leave The Kop

Liverpool legends ran out 2-0 winners against Celtic legends with Mark Gonzalez adding a second in the second half.

Gerrard: Old firm bigger than Merseyside derby

Previously, Gerrard claimed that that the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers was actually more fierce than the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton.

“Yeah, because Liverpool have got United as a rival," Gerrard said.

"They’ve now got City and Chelsea becoming rivals. Up there it’s Celtic against Rangers, and it’s daily.

“Every press conference, every street you walk in, every supermarket. It’s Celtic vs Rangers. Then if you add the political side to it as well it becomes even more…

“Both atmospheres are, I must say, sensational. Really top. I almost say to myself, in hindsight ‘Should I have gone up to one of them rather than of America?’ But I probably went to America for different reasons, so…”

Gerrard might be right. That rivalry is so fierce that fans are willing to throw bottles and missiles at a player who once managed their rivals during a charity match...