Steven Gerrard has not been seen in any dugout since he was sacked by Aston Villa in October 2022, following just two wins from the opening 12 games.

This is all set to change as the 43-year-old is reported to be on the verge of agreeing a deal to take the reigns of Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.

Steven Gerrard and Pep Guardiola

With more and more big name players opting to ply their trade in Saudi Arabia, Gerrard is the first high profile manager from England to make the move.

The former Liverpool captain could also be set to bring two fellow Anfield alumni with him.

Which former Liverpool stars could be set to join Gerrard at Al Ettifaq?

The players in question are Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mané, according to Tuttomercato, per the Mirror.

There is a past relationship between Gerrard and Coutinho as they played together in the Liverpool midfield from 2013 to 2015 and later re-united at Villa Park with a new manager-player dynamic.

The Brazilian has lived up to expectations during his spell in the West Midlands, registering six goals and three assists from 40 appearances.

He has also fallen out of favour under Gerrard's replacement in the Villa hotseat, Unai Emery, so a move could be on the cards.

Mane helped Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League titles in the last five years but brought his time on Merseyside to a close in 2022.

Similarly to Coutinho, the Senegalese forward hasn't shown his best form since he made the move to Bayern Munich.

12 goals in all competitions is not enough to retain his place as the German giants' starting striker.

A bust-up with teammate, Leroy Sané, suggests he is not having the best time in his new dressing room.

Moves for both men make a lot of sense with the obvious links to their potential new boss and the money being thrown around in the Middle Eastern country at the moment.

Could another ex-Liverpool man follow Mané and Coutinho to the Middle East?

During the 2016/17 season, Coutinho and Mane made up two thirds of the Liverpool frontline.

The trio was completed by Roberto Firmino, who will be exiting Anfield at the end of the month when his contract expires.

Could Gerrard be set to bring the band back together? It is likely to be a consideration at the very least.

There has been very little news on Firmino's next possible destination despite it being known that he would not extend his current contract since March.