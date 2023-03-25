Steven Gerrard couldn't resist winding up Celtic fans after scoring for Liverpool legends on Saturday afternoon.

Gerrard was named in Liverpool's starting lineup for the charity match at Anfield.

The 42-year-old did not get a good reception from Celtic fans due to his connection with their fierce rivals, Rangers.

Gerrard managed Rangers for three years from 2018-2021.

He managed to get revenge after notching the opener just before half-time.

Liverpool were given a spot-kick when Darren O'Dea was penalised for felling Martin Skrtel.

Gerrard stepped up and, as he always used to do for Liverpool, dispatched his effort with aplomb.

The 42-year-ol's first thought was to celebrate in front of the Celtic fans that were positioned behind the goal.

That did not go down well with the travelling Celtic fans, with some of them throwing projectiles at him. Watch the moment below...

VIDEO: Steven Gerrard winds up Celtic fans after goal for Liverpool legends

Top tier trolling from Gerrard.

He must have known his actions were not going to go down well but he did not care at all.

Gerrard: My preparation for Liverpool legends vs Celtic legends has been a disgrace

Gerrard revealed to the media prior to the match that his preparation for the legends match at Anfield had been far from ideal.

"To be honest, I haven't been too great," he said, per GlasgowTimes. "I haven't been feeling well, normally I would do a few days in the gym, keep myself in shape.

"My preparation for this game, I have to be honest, has been a disgrace.

"I haven't been feeling myself, I've had a bit of a chest infection but once the game gets going I will be there for whatever Kenny needs me for."

Gerrard still managed to make his mark despite not being at his very best.