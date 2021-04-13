Highlights Steven Gerrard, though never winning a league title, is still one of the Premier League's greatest ever midfielders.

Ferguson once claimed Gerrard wasn't a top player, sparking a surprising reaction from the accomplished midfielder.

Gerrard impressively handled Ferguson's comments, revealing the manager tried to sign him twice for United.

Steven Gerrard is fondly remembered as one of the best midfielders of his generation, but former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson once claimed the Englishman wasn't quite as good as everyone else thought. The Liverpool captain at the time soon responded brilliantly to the Scot's claims.

Although he never managed to win a league title, Gerrard is still widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever players - and for good reason. The retired midfielder spent 17 years with the Reds, scoring 120 goals and providing a further 92 assists in 504 league appearances.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Frank Lampard (177) is the only midfielder with more Premier League goals than Steven Gerrard (120).

He produced countless Man of the Match performances and inspired the Reds to glory in the 2005 Champions League and 2006 FA Cup finals. Gerrard, who went on to win the Scottish Premiership title as Rangers manager and is currently the head coach of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, also earned 114 caps for England. Only Peter Shilton, Wayne Rooney and David Beckham have made more appearances for the Three Lions.

What Sir Alex Ferguson Wrote About Gerrard

The Scottish manager went against popular opinion

Despite all of Gerrard’s achievements, Manchester United legend Ferguson caused a stir in his controversial 2013 autobiography. His comments on the sensational midfielder were quickly picked up on. The Scottish boss wrote:

“I’m one of the few who felt Gerrard was not a top, top player.”

It was a surprising admission from Ferguson, whose United sides struggled to deal with Gerrard on many occasions. Hearing that arguably the greatest football manager of all time didn't rate him as a truly elite player must have hurt Gerrard's pride.

He handled the situation brilliantly

Gerrard, who was named in the PFA’s Premier League Team of the Year eight times, was asked what he made of Fergie’s comments during an appearance on The Clare Balding Show. Despite conceding that he was “a bit gutted” to hear Ferguson’s assessment of him, the Anfield hero responded impressively:

“I went on trial at Manchester United when I was 13 and had a letter off them wanting to sign me on a seven-year deal. I’m a huge fan of Alex Ferguson and what he’s done in the game is fantastic, that’s the reason why he’s sold that many copies in the first week. "I was genuinely a little bit gutted when I read that, the reaction of the papers, when he said I’m not a top, top player. But I won’t lose sleep over it, everyone is entitled to their opinion."

The England international would then go on to reveal: "He tried to sign me in early 2002-03, he tried to sign me again to play for United. I obviously refused, so I can’t really take it to heart too much. But I’m a bit gutted because I’m a big fan of his." Watch the clip below:

It was the perfect response from Gerrard. He revealed that Ferguson tried to sign him twice - first when he was a teenager, and the second time in 2002 - but he said no on both occasions. This gives the impression that the United manager's comment about Gerrard not being a “top, top player” may have been borne out of, dare we say it, a touch of bitterness. Why would Fergie have tried to sign the midfielder (twice) if he didn’t believe he was top class?

2:45 Related David Beckham’s Response After Ferguson Named Four World-Class Man Utd Players David Beckham had the perfect response when Sir Alex Ferguson said he only managed four world-class players at Man Utd.

Where Gerrard Would Have Played For Man Utd in 2002

The Red Devils would have been formidable

If Ferguson's pursuit of Gerrard had been successful back in 2002, Man Utd would have boasted a true embarrassment of riches in the midfield department. Back then, the Red Devils had their four untouchable midfielders: Roy Keane, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham.

They also had the mercurial Juan Sebastian Veron, who joined United for a record-breaking £28.1 million from Lazio in the summer of 2001. The Argentine, however, struggled to adapt to the tempo of the Premier League and often reserved his best performances for the Champions League.

Related Manchester United's 20 most expensive signings ever (ranked) Man United have spent a lot of money in the Premier League era, but who ranks the highest among their most expensive buys?

While Ferguson publicly defended Veron on several occasions, the Scot may have privately been tempted by the option of replacing the Argentina international with Gerrard. After all, the midfielder was eventually offloaded to Chelsea for a cut-price fee in the summer of 2003.

A midfield quartet of Keane, Scholes, Giggs and Beckham with Gerrard playing in the hole behind Ruud van Nistelrooy would have been devastating - domestically and potentially even in Europe, too. We'll never know for certain, but perhaps United would even have successfully fended off Arsenal's Invincibles and Jose Mourinho's Chelsea between 2003-2006 if the Liverpool icon had joined.

Related The 25 Greatest Midfielders in Premier League History (Ranked) Kevin De Bruyne, Steven Gerrard, and Patrick Vieira are all among the best midfielders in the league.

That said, there was never any realistic chance of Gerrard swapping Anfield for Old Trafford. No player has moved directly from Liverpool to Man Utd - or vice-versa - since Phil Chisnall back in 1964. It would have trumped Sol Campbell's move from Tottenham to Arsenal as the most controversial transfer in Premier League history.

Gary Neville Tried to Convince Gerrard to Join Man Utd

The chat only lasted '30 seconds'

Years later, Red Devils legend Gary Neville revealed how his '30-second' chat with Gerrard went as they briefly discussed a potential shock transfer to the Theatre of Dreams.

Neville explained: "I think there were two or three times it happened with England with me, where I spoke to Alan Shearer during Euro 1996. I had a conversation with him. But I was more junior at that time, so I couldn't have a serious conversation with him. Definitely with Wayne Rooney had a little chat, but again, he's a younger player so you can't put too much pressure on him.” The ex-England right-back would then describe the difference when it came to Gerrard:

"With Stevie, it was a full on assault. Let's get him out of there. I want him out of there. To be fair, Stevie's answer was, he said: 'My family and me would never be able to go back to Liverpool ever again. "It was a very short conversation. He was very loyal to Liverpool fans. Not as loyal I think when [Chelsea’s] John Terry went round to his room. I think John Terry got around ten minutes out of him, I got probably around 30 seconds.'"

Gerrard Almost Left Liverpool For Chelsea

It came shortly after lifting the Champions League

Indeed, Gerrard was seriously tempted by the idea of joining Mourinho's Chelsea in 2005 after the Blues submitted a then-record £32 million offer. He turned down a £100,000-a-week contract offer from Liverpool and told the club he wanted to leave Anfield.

He told reporters at the time (per BBC Sport): "This has been the hardest decision I have ever had to make. I fully intended to sign a new contract after the Champions League final, but the events of the past five to six weeks have changed all that. I have too much respect for the club and people at it to get involved in a slagging match."

Related The 10 best teams in Premier League history (ranked) The Premier League has seen plenty of great teams in its long history but some clubs will be marvelled about for years to come.

However, Gerrard eventually reversed his decision and ended up staying with the Reds until 2015. There's also every chance that Ferguson changed his mind and would be full of praise for the English legend now that he has been out of the game for over a decade.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt.