Highlights Steven Gerrard's move to Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League was an attempt to rebuild his managerial reputation after a disappointing spell at Aston Villa.

Despite a promising start, Gerrard's side have been struggling on the pitch as they are currently on a nine-game winless run.

Gerrard has demanded new signings in the upcoming transfer window to improve the squad.

Steven Gerrard is one of the highest-profile names to have joined the Saudi Pro League in the summer of 2023, but the former Rangers and Aston Villa manager has struggled to live up to expectations since taking charge at Al-Ettifaq. Having signed a two-year contract, the Liverpool icon's deal is currently set to run until the summer of 2025.

The move was seen by many as a path to piece his reputation as a manager back together following his disastrous spell in the Premier League with Aston Villa. Gerrard was dismissed by the Villans in October 2022 after only 11 months in charge of the English club. He had guided the team to only two league wins from 12 at the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign and the up-turn in Aston Villa's form since Unai Emery was brought in as his replacement has been an even more damning indictment of Gerrard's time at Villa Park.

This followed an extremely prosperous stint in Scotland as the manager led Rangers to a first league title in 10 years as the Glasgow-based outfit went an entire Scottish Premiership season unbeaten in 2020/21. His three-year stay with the historic club was the first real glimpse fans saw of what he could bring to the table as a top-flight boss.

So, just how have things gone so wrong ever since Gerrard decided to exit Ibrox in November 2021? GIVEMESPORT have decided to take a look into the English manager's troubled time in Saudi Arabia to this point.

Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq salary

Wage: €17.7 million per year

Starting from the beginning of Gerrard's foray into the Middle East, he was announced as the new manager of Al-Ettifaq on July 3, 2023. As previously mentioned, he was tied down to a two-year deal that will run until 2025 should it be seen out to completion.

To the shock of many - maybe even the man himself - Gerrard became one of the highest-paid managers in world football as the 43-year-old was handed an eye-watering €17.7 million per year salary to take on the job of getting Al-Ettifaq challenging towards the top of the table.

The emerging Saudi Pro League has brought in many star names when it comes to current players during 2023 - such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Riyad Mahrez - but Gerrard is undoubtedly the most well-known and popular manager in the division.

This is likely to be the reason behind the enormous financial incentive within Gerrard's contract, with the club opting for name value over managerial background. There would have certainly been more historically successful coaches available at the time, but the Liverpool legend was given the opportunity to get his floundering career back on track.

Results on the pitch have been poor

Gerrard's side are on a nine-game winless run

Things got off to a promising start for the new manager as Al-Ettifaq defeated Ronaldo's Al-Nassr side 2-1 in the league opener. This was the beginning of a run that saw the club pick up five wins from their first seven league fixtures, only losing once.

Gerrard had the team producing the results, and maybe even punching above their weight, but this fine form wasn't here to stay. Al-Hilal have set a very hard pace to keep up with in the Saudi Pro League - racking up 50 points in their opening 18 games - and Al-Ettifaq find themselves with only half the points of the side that sits top of the table.

It would have been over-ambitious to expect a title challenge from the club due to the transfer business done by clubs such as Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, and Al-Ittihad. With the way fortunes have changed for Gerrard and his team, a mid-table finish is probably the best bet.

As of December 29, 2023, Al-Ettifaq are without a win in their previous nine games, having lost four and drawn five since they last tasted success in a 3-2 win at Al-Wehda. Along the way on this run, Gerrard's side have only scored three goals and the manager is looking for solutions to the ongoing crisis.

Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq record* Games Wins Draws Losses 19 6 7 6 *As of December 29, 2023.

Steven Gerrard demands new signings

Two former Liverpool players have already joined since his arrival

There have already been some notable arrivals at Al-Ettifaq since Gerrard put pen to paper on his contract. Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is the highest-profile name of the lot, with Georginio Wijnaldum, Moussa Dembélé, and Demarai Gray joining the England international in the Middle East.

While it may be a good start to recruitment, the Al-Ettifaq boss is keen to add to his ranks in the upcoming January transfer window. Per ESPN, Gerrard voiced his intention to dip into the transfer market to raise the quality of his squad following a defeat against Al-Nassr.

"We need to show in this window, and also the summer window, that we mean business and we want to be competitive at the top of the league, and not where we are at the moment."

Adding more context, by noting his frustration at the performances his side have shown, he continued to say: "It's a collective thing -- the players here and now need to give more, and people need to step up.

"Hopefully at the back end of January you will see a different, stronger and more competitive squad," continued the English boss. The Saudi Pro League is now on a break until mid-February, meaning there is time for signings to be made and Gerrard will also have time to work with any incoming players on the training pitch before looking to get the season back on track upon resumption.

Steven Gerrard's job is safe despite poor form

The ex-Rangers boss will be allowed to try and turn things around

According to Ben Jacobs, Gerrard's job as manager of Al-Ettifaq remains safe despite the poor run of results over the last two months. The update came following the late equaliser scored by the team at the bottom of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Hazm, to deny Al-Ettifaq their first victory since late October 2023.

Should Gerrard be handed the chance to add to his playing staff in the winter transfer window, scrutiny and pressure will only begin to grow should results continue on a similar trend when the league gets back underway in 2024.