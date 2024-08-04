Highlights Manuel Ugarte has agreed personal terms with Manchester United, but a fee is yet to be agreed with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Uruguayan is surplus to requirements after Joao Neves' arrival and could become United's third summer signing.

Adrien Rabiot is also being considered, and wants to move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Manuel Ugarte over a proposed move to Old Trafford, but are yet to agree a fee with Paris Saint-Germain for the player, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Ugarte fell in the pecking order at the Parc des Princes during his debut campaign in Paris, with the likes of Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery and Fabian Ruiz all favoured by Luis Enrique. Despite still managing 37 appearances across all competitions, the Uruguayan is now deemed surplus to requirements, with Joao Neves' imminent arrival from Benfica likely to push the midfielder out of the club.

Ugarte reportedly 'said yes' to a move to Manchester in July, and the Red Devils were said to have had renewed optimism over reaching an agreement with PSG after a deal for Neves was finalised. However, Romano has revealed that no such breakthrough in negotiations has occurred yet, with the two clubs still apart in their valuation of the player.

Manuel Ugarte Fee Yet to be Agreed With PSG

He would become United's third summer signing

Arriving from Sporting last summer, Ugarte joined PSG in a blockbuster €60 million move, and was expected to establish a role within les Parisiens' team for several years. However, a mixed season saw him in and out of Enrique's side, starting just 21 Ligue 1 games all campaign.

Now, a younger Primeira Liga talent has effectively taken his place in the squad, and the 23-year-old will be allowed to leave the French outfit, if United can muster the finances that are deemed acceptable. Speaking on the ongoing saga on a transfer update live show on Saturday evening, journalist Romano revealed that the FA Cup winners are yet to offer the fee PSG are looking for:

"So I can confirm to you tonight that there is an agreement still valid between Manuel Ugarte and Manchester United on the contract. Manuel Ugarte wants to go to Man United. Now Man United have to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain, and it means on transfer fee. So at the moment, the contact, direct contact, between Man United and PSG, is still ongoing. It's a positive contact, but still no agreement on the transfer fee."

Erik ten Hag is keen to add to the acquisitions of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro this summer, and has identified the midfield department as an area in need of addressing. Ugarte would bring defensive stability to a United side that conceded the most shots in the Premier League last season barring Sheffield United, and would likely partner the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes in a midfield trio.

Ugarte's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Assists 2 Pass Accuracy 91.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.05 Key Passes Per 90 0.65 Tackles Per 90 4.56 Interceptions Per 90 1.86

Man United Looking at Rabiot

The Frenchman is available for free

Alongside the potential addition of Ugarte, United are also looking at free agent Adrien Rabiot, who could also be viewed as an alternative to the Montevideo-born man. Rabiot, who turned down a new contract proposal from Juventus, is weighing up offers from a number of clubs throughout Europe, but reportedly 'dreams of a move' to Old Trafford.

The French midfielder is expected to make a decision on his future next week, with a final round of talks with potential suitors ongoing. Demanding a hefty £245,000 a week, the total cost of a contract for Rabiot over a three-year deal would be £38 million, perhaps detracting interested parties, although United are said to be keen on signing him to add depth to their midfield cohort.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 04/08/2024