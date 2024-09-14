Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph missed a sitter during Daniel Farke's side's game against Burnley this afternoon, with the BBC describing the finish as 'stinking'.

The Yorkshire side suffered their first defeat of the new Championship season, with Burnley running out as narrow winners courtesy of a wonderful solo strike from Luca Koleosho in the 18th minute. The Clarets held out for all three points despite late pressure from Leeds, with the result moving Scott Parker's side second before the bulk of the division's fixtures commence on Saturday.

Joseph was presented with a huge opportunity to put the Whites ahead inside the opening minute at Elland Road, but the young forward slot his effort well wide of James Trafford's goal after having won possession on the halfway line. The miss ultimately could've changed the course of the game, with Farke ruing the monumental miss.

Joseph with 'Stinking Finish'

The forward has started the season positively

Developing through Espanyol's academy, Joseph completed a switch to Leeds in January 2022. The Spain under-21 international enjoyed something of a breakthrough campaign last year, making 20 appearances for Farke's side, all off the bench.

However, the 20-year-old appears to have taken a step-up this season, starting each of Leeds' opening five Championship games, scoring once and providing two assists. The number nine has seemingly displaced the likes of Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford in Farke's pecking order, and Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff told Leeds fans to be excited about the player, described as 'electric'.

Despite enjoying this upward trajectory, Joseph missed a golden opportunity to put Leeds ahead in this afternoon's lunchtime encounter with Burnley. Speaking on BBC Radio Lancashire, commentator Scott Read described the striker's finish as 'stinking':

"A terrible mistake at the back and a huge get out of jail free card for Burnley. In theory, they should be 1-0 down. But it's a stinking finish from Mateo Joseph".

Joseph never recovered from the missed opportunity, taking three more shots in the game, only one of which hit the target and kept out by Trafford. Leeds face a trip to Cardiff City next week, as they look to atone for today's disappointing performance and result.

Bamford Left Out of Squad For Burnley Game

The striker didn't even make the bench

One of the major talking points from this afternoon's game at Elland Road was the absence of Patrick Bamford from Daniel Farke's squad, despite the English striker being passed fit by the German boss. Bamford, who has managed just 24 minutes in two separate cameos this season, didn't even make the bench for the Yorkshire-Lancashire derby.

The former Chelsea man has struggled with persistent injuries in recent years, and last campaign managed just 15 starts in the Championship for the Whites. With Joseph and Piroe clearly ahead of him in the pecking order, it looks a long way back for Bamford.

Bamford's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 33 Goals 8 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 3.19 Expected Goals Per 90 0.57

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 14/09/2024