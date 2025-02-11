Stipe Miocic has shared his advice for UFC interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall, ahead of a potential unification clash with full titleholder Jon Jones later this year. Stipe knows just how dangerous 'Bones' can be inside the Octagon, having been emphatically beaten by the champion in their bout at UFC 309 in November.

Miocic was taken out inside three rounds by Jones - and suffered some pretty gruesome injuries as a result. The 42-year-old announced his retirement from MMA immediately after the bout.

Jones himself hinted at hanging up his gloves following his win over Miocic. However, UFC CEO Dana White believes a fight between Jones and Aspinall could be the biggest in UFC history and the promotion has been working to finalise the unification bout ever since.