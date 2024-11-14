Considered by many to be the greatest heavyweight UFC fighter of all time, Stipe Miocic has been one of the organisation's greatest champions. Making his UFC debut in 2011, the firefighter would go on to beat some of the very best fighters that the company's largest weight class had to offer.

Despite not being known for incredible one-punch power, suffocating wrestling, or any other individual traits that many UFC greats are associated with, Miocic conquered the division through his well-roundedness. In a division full of killers, Miocic showed an adaptable style that allowed him to have several paths to victory in each bout. It was for these reasons that the Ohio fighter was a two-time heavyweight champion, notching up four title defences in that time.

The following list will take a look back at Miocic's career and will rank the best five wins that made him the legend he is today. Ranking criteria for the list will include the standard of opponent, performance, and quality of the finish (when applicable).

5 Junior dos Santos 2 - 2017

Round 1 - TKO

Junior dos Santos is a former heavyweight champion of the UFC. With wins over the likes of Cain Valasquez, Frank Mir, and Miocic himself, he left the UFC in 2020 as a legend of the company. However, despite besting Miocic in a 'Fight of the Night' affair in 2014, the pair would meet three years later, where Miocic would get his revenge. Attempting to defend his heavyweight title for the second time, Miocic made the necessary improvements to better the Brazilian in their second meeting. Aggressive in his approach, Miocic walked down Dos Santos throughout the first round, for as long as it lasted. After several attempts to land a crushing right hand, Miocic would find the mark just before the halfway point of the round. Dos Santos would crumble and Miocic would pounce before the referee intervened to make the title defence official for the champion.

4 Alistair Overeem - 2016

Round 1 - TKO

A constant threat at the top of the heavyweight division, Alistair Overeem is often considered one of the greatest UFC fighters to never get his hands on a championship belt. 'The Demolition Man' Overeem beat former champions such as Junior Dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, and Fabricio Werdum, however, he was not able to add Miocic to the list. The two would meet in September 2016, in what would be the Dutch fighter's one and only title opportunity. However, despite coming into the bout with an impressive four-fight win streak over the division's best, Miocic earned himself a first-round TKO over the former kickboxer. Despite being both dropped and caught in a submission in the opening of the fight, Miocic showcased his composure and variety of skills to whether the storm and become the victor. A takedown on Overeem would lead to a vicious ground-and-pound from the champion, putting the challenger out from full guard.

3 Francis Ngannou 1 - 2018

Decision

Before leaving the UFC in 2022, former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was considered one of the most powerful and frightening fighters the organisation has ever seen. With knockout power that seemed superhuman, there were few fighters who stood across from 'The Predator' who did not hit the canvas. Coming into the UFC in 2015, the fighter from Cameroon would go on a violent six-fight knockout streak, five of which came in the first round. His winning streak rewarded him with an opportunity to face then-champion, Stipe Miocic. As Ngannou had looked unstoppable in his opening fights in the UFC, it was the champion, Miocic, who was an underdog going into the bout. However, Miocic showed fans why he was the champion in a dominant performance. Miocic would do to Ngannou what no fighter had done to him previously in the UFC and completely nullified his attack. Showing his well-roundedness, Miocic took away Ngannou's punching threat with dominant wrestling and control of the fight. The judges would all unanimously score the contest 50-44 for Miocic, earning him a third title defence.

2 Fabricio Werdum - 2016

Round 1 - KO

Fabricio Werdum was known for an exciting style and flair during his UFC tenure. Life in the promotion couldn't have gotten off to a better start for the Brazilian, as in just over two years he was 4-0 in the UFC and getting ready to fight for the interim heavyweight title. A flying knee would see him claim the belt, before unifying the heavyweight crown by beating Cain Velasquez the following year. It would be his first title defence that would see him paired up with Stipe Miocic in 2016. Despite being the favourite going into the bout, Miocic would need a little over two-and-a-half minutes to claim the heavyweight title for the first time. As the champion rushed the challenger, a retreating Miocic would land an inch-perfect right hand on the chin of Werdum, crumbling him to the canvas. The short shot from the American would not only make him a UFC champion, but also the first person to defeat Werdum inside the Octagon.

1 Daniel Cormier 2 - 2019

Round 4 - TKO

In one of the UFC's greatest ever rivalries, Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic met each other in the Octagon three times, with the latter besting 'DC' twice. First meeting in 2018, Cormier made the move from light heavyweight to heavyweight, aiming to become a double-champion. Successful in his move to heavyweight, he was able to dethrone Miocic with a first-round knockout. However, Miocic was given the chance to right his wrong the following year, when the pair rematched. Despite looking down in the bout, Miocic's adjustment to invest in the body of Cormier began to pay off very quickly. As Cormier began to crumble under the pain of the body shots, Miocic used his boxing ability to earn himself a TKO over the double-champion, regaining his crown. From overcoming adversity earlier in the fight, to the change of tactics, to the quality of the opponent, there are many reasons as to why this is our number one pick.