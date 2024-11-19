The injuries Stipe Miocic, 42, suffered after being finished at UFC 309 because of a spinning back kick to the body from 37-year-old Jon Jones have finally been revealed — and they're not pretty.

Miocic entered the Octagon for the first time in three years when he challenged Jones for his rival's UFC heavyweight championship title on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, but left the cage with a rib fracture, and kidney and spleen laceration. The fight itself was a brutal one because Miocic never looked like he'd defeat Jones, was timed constantly by his opponent's jab, and was, generally, manhandled in a way that was reminiscent of the previous night's sad spectacle involving 27-year-old Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, 58, in a boxing match.

The injuries themselves are a painful reminder of just how much punishment combat athletes subject themselves to, and that the sport rarely rewards fighters returning in their 40s, or older.

Stipe Miocic Issues Statement After UFC 309 Loss

Former heavyweight ruler stands firm on retirement

Despite the reported injuries, Miocic posted on Instagram that he is good and has, in actual fact, "been through a lot worse."

"What an incredible way go out! I started this journey fighting in local bowling alleys, and ended it selling out Madison Square Garden. It truly doesn’t get better than that."

He also insisted that he would remain retired. "You can’t plan a perfect ending in this sport," Miocic said. "But I guess the perfect ending is to have been lucky enough to do it at all."

Jones, meanwhile, told reporters after the UFC 309 win that the technique he used to finish Miocic is the most devastating a fighter can master, and it's one he has drilled for years in training. "It just sends shockwaves through a person’s body. It can break a rib – it’s just a really powerful shot. So I’m just really proud of landing that shot after so many hours of working it."

While Miocic hangs up his gloves for good, Jones seems willing to continue fighting. Victory over Miocic advanced his pro MMA record to 28 wins (11 KOs and 7 Subs) against just one defeat, via disqualification. Jones fought exclusively in UFC light heavyweight title fights for 17 matches, and left the 205-pound division as it's undeniable GOAT. At heavyweight, he's vanquished Ciryl Gane inside a round, and Miocic within three.

Jon Jones' Professional MMA Record (as of 19.11.24) 30 Fights 28 Wins 1 Loss By Knockout 11 0 By Submission 7 0 By Decision 10 0 By Disqualification 0 1 No Contests 1

There are other challenges out there for Jones, including a cross-promoted bout against PFL MMA champ Francis Ngannou, which is the least likely to happen, a champ vs champ bout against Alex Pereira which UFC boss Dana White doesn't seem to like, and the fan-favorite fight — a bout to determine the undisputed heavyweight champ against interim title-holder Tom Aspinall. It remains to be seen, though, which fight UFC, and Jones, will gravitate toward.