Stipe Miocic has picked his winner of a potential fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou. The fantasy bout has been talked about by fans for years, but has never become a reality for multiple reasons, most notably due to disputes over pay.

Jon reportedly told the UFC he wanted a record-breaking sum for the fight, while Francis was so disillusioned with the money on offer to him in the promotion that he ultimately walked away entirely. When asked whether the dream fight will ever happen in an interview with Seconds Out in December, Ngannou said: "People keep asking me this question. It's been four years. That's not my problem, I don't care about it anymore. If it happens, yes, if it doesn't, f*** it."

Despite Ngannou shutting down talk of the fight, it remains a dream showdown in the heavyweight division in MMA. Miocic is one of the few men to have faced off with both Ngannou and Jones. The American even has a convincing win over Francis having beaten him at UFC 220 in 2018. Unfortunately for Miocic, he was brutally knocked out in the pair's rematch at UFC 260.

Related 10 Best UFC Fighters Right Now [Ranked] The UFC is home to some of the greatest fighters on the planet - but who is the best of the best?

Stipe, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest UFC heavyweights of all time, returned after a long lay-off to face Jones at UFC 309 in Madison Square Garden last November. 'Bones' came out victorious via a third-round knockout. Shortly after the fight, Miocic announced his retirement from MMA.