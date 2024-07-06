Highlights The Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic fight has faced serious criticism and negativity among UFC fans, mainly due to the two currently holding up the division.

Miocic has hit back at the criticism in a recent interview, telling fans to "stop crying" about the situation.

Miocic does, however, sympathise with Tom Aspinall, who is the current interim heavyweight champion.

Despite Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic once being a fight on every MMA fan's bucket list, there is a lot of criticism and negativity around the fight which is seemingly going to be made official soon for later this year, in New York at Madison Square Garden.

'Bones' has been constantly going back and forth with fans on social media defending the fight and in a recent interview, Miocic has now spoken up against the fan backlash and has told fans to "stop crying" about the fight being made.

Related Jon Jones Confirms UFC Return Date Jones has been out of the Octagon since March 2023...

Stipe Miocic Unbothered by Fan Backlash For Jon Jones Fight

Miocic has told fans to "stop crying"

When Jon Jones completely cleared out multiple generations of the UFC light heavyweight division which he had dominated for a decade, there was incredible demand from MMA fans all around the world for him to finally make the move up to heavyweight and challenge Stipe Miocic, who is pretty much unanimously considered throughout MMA as the greatest heavyweight of all time.

Miocic vs Jones, when both men were at the peak of their powers, was arguably the biggest dream fight in MMA. However, with both men now pretty inactive and ageing, now that the fight looks like it is going to take place pretty soon, there isn't the same demand there for it as there was several years ago and this has led to fan backlash around the fight being made, mainly down to the UFC's treatment of interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall.

Aspinall won the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295, knocking out Russian powerhouse, Sergei Pavlovich, in the first round. The Brit will become one of very few fighters in UFC history to defend an interim title at UFC 304 where he will face Curtis Blaydes in his home country.

Related Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall Discuss Bizarre UFC 304 Start Time Fans have been left appalled following the confirmation of the start times.

Despite the negative talk around the fight, Jones and Miocic seem unbothered by it, and in a recent interview, the latter has clapped back at fans who are complaining about the fight. In an interview with Shak MMA, Miocic told fans to "stop crying."

Stipe Miocic Sympathises With Tom Aspinall

When asked about what Aspinall may be feeling following not receiving an undisputed title shot after winning the interim title, Miocic sympathised with the Brit, but aimed a slight dig at fans in the process.

“I get it. I’d feel the same way, but I’m not taking anything away from him. The UFC can do what they want. It is what it is. There’s only one guy I want to fight, it’s Jon Jones. But at the same time, the UFC can pick who they want. I’m not holding up any division like everyone says. I don’t care. Do what you want and stop crying. I’m not saying (Aspinall) is crying. I’m just saying like fans and stuff like that.”

Jones vs Miocic has been heavily rumoured to take place in November this year in New York at 'The World's Most Famous Arena,' Madison Square Garden. Still, Miocic is not giving anything away regarding a date or location for the bout.