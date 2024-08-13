Highlights Miocic has shared a recent photo on social media and looks to be in great shape ahead of his fight with Jones.

The pair are expected to meet at UFC 309 on the 9th of November at Madison Square Garden.

UFC boss Dana White has already indicated that the bout will be Miocic's last before retirement.

Considered by many to be the UFC heavyweight GOAT, Stipe Miocic, is slated to return to the Octagon in November this year in a huge super-fight against current UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones.

Ahead of his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon, Miocic has shown off his current physique on social media and he looks in fantastic shape for a man who will celebrate his 42nd birthday in just a matter of days. The Cleveland native hasn't competed since losing his UFC heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 back in March 2021 - in a fight where he was brutally knocked out.

Stipe Miocic Shows Off his Physique Ahead of Octagon Return

Miocic is set to return to the UFC for the first time in over three and a half years this November

Jones and Miocic have been slated for some time to face off in a super-fight for the UFC heavyweight title. While the bout has not yet been officially confirmed, all signs indicate that it will happen on the 9th of November at UFC 309 inside New York's Madison Square Garden.

With just under three months to go until his showdown with Jones, Miocic has taken to social media to share a recent photo and it's immediately noticeable that he has gained muscle in his upper body for the contest. While he might not have chiseled six-pack abdominals on display, it's worth remembering that he still has plenty of time to train ahead of the fight.

His considerably bulkier chest, though, proves that he's still been a regular in the gym during his absence from the Octagon.

Despite Jones vs Miocic being one of the biggest fights in the history of the UFC heavyweight division, there has been a lot of controversy around the company's decision to book the fight as opposed to making Jones vs the current interim UFC heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall. The Brit became just the third fighter in history to defend an interim title when he knocked out Curtis Blaydes in exactly one minute at UFC 304.

The Controversy Around Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic

The UFC have received a lot of backlash for not giving Tom Aspinall an undisputed title shot next

The huge cloud which is hanging over the huge Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic fight which is going to happen later this year is the UFC’s bizarre decision to have Tom Aspinall fight for an interim title, win the interim title then successfully defend that exact interim title yet still not reward his with a shot at undisputed heavyweight gold against Jon Jones.

UFC president Dana White, in particular has been a big defender of the Jones vs Miocic fight and he has stated on many occasions that he believes the bout “needs to happen.” It has been difficult for some to get on board with Dana's argument that Miocic deserves the shot, despite him being the greatest of all time at heavyweight, when Aspinall has remained active and destroyed everyone in his path during his UFC career.

There is also a lot of doubt surrounding Jones’ career moving forward after this fight. Dana White has already confirmed that Miocic’s next fight will be his last and there has also been speculation that ‘Bones’ could walk away from the sport as well later this year.