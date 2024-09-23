Key Takeaways Andy Dalton impressed with 319 yards and 3 TDs, making him a viable streaming option.

Diontae Johnson had an explosive game, becoming Dalton's top option receiver.

Chuba Hubbard thrived with 114 rushing yards and 5 receptions, emerging as a must-add player in fantasy leagues.

The benching of Bryce Young for Andy Dalton became the center of attention this past week for the Carolina Panthers . Nobody knew what it meant for fantasy at the time. But now, after a 36–22 upset over the Las Vegas Raiders , we have a lot of clarity.

Dave Canales was known in Seattle for reviving the career of Geno Smith , and he was known in Tampa Bay for resurrecting Baker Mayfield back to relevance. Many thought when Canales arrived in Carolina it would be Bryce Young who got the makeover, but after a slow start, the Panthers made the change to Dalton.

Can Canales work his magic with Dalton? So far, so good. Now it’s time to get out ahead of picking up the Panther's fantasy options. Here are four players who should be scooped up in fantasy leagues after week 3.

Andy Dalton

Rostered in 7% of Leagues

Finally, it’s not impossible to imagine this offense supporting fantasy-relevant options anymore. Last season, Dalton saw one start for Carolina where he performed admirably. 34-for-58 for 361 yards and two touchdowns was a great effort on short notice.

However, this past week, Dalton got plenty of notice in advance of his start against the Raiders, and he looked more than prepared for the challenge. He went 26-37 for 319 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions thrown.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Finishing with a PFF grade of 92.4, Dalton is now the highest-graded passer in the entire NFL, ahead of Derek Carr (92.3).

It’s even better that Dalton led the Panthers to the victory because it all but secures him the start next weekend at home against the Cincinnati Bengals . He could be a solid streaming option for teams going through injury trouble with the likes of Tua Tagovailoa . He should be picked up in all double-QB or superflex leagues though, as he looks like a QB2 with upside every week.

How fitting it is that the “Red Rifle” is back on fantasy radars. It feels like 2013 again.

Diontae Johnson

Rostered in 74% of Leagues

After two weeks of absolutely no production from the new acquisition, Diontae Johnson exploded on Sunday. With eight receptions on 14 targets for 122 yards and a touchdown, he has cemented himself as Dalton’s “go-to” receiver.

In two weeks with Bryce Young, Johnson totaled five catches for 34 yards on 12 targets. On Sunday, he totaled four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown in just one half with Dalton. This could be a special combination that gives opposing secondaries fits in the future.

Johnson has never struggled to get open, as he graded out as a 79.1 receiver on PFF in 2023, and had success with the Pittsburgh Steelers . But with Bryce Young throwing the ball, it was easy to see his production being capped. Now we’re right back to Johnson being the focal point of an offense.

Johnson is currently rostered in 74% of Sleeper leagues (three percent down from last week). If he was dropped in your league, make sure you scoop him up ASAP. Not many experienced this breakout as he was only started in 23% of leagues, so make sure to get him in your lineups next weekend.

Chuba Hubbard

Rostered in 61% of Leagues

This is what’s beautiful about fantasy football. A running back who was dead in the rights and was being dropped in leagues left and right will now be one of the hottest pickups of the week. If you held on, you must feel vindicated, because it did not look good for Chuba Hubbard coming into this week.

Little did we know the shift in QB was exactly what the Panthers needed for the running game as well. The passing game opened up lanes for Hubbard to exploit on Sunday as he rumbled for 114 yards on 21 carries. Toss in five receptions on five targets and Hubbard should be a player who is rostered in all leagues. He’s a dual-threat player who's been with Carolina for a while now, and he’s had fantasy-relevant moments in the past.

It’s not like Hubbard has been bad this season either. With 10 carries in the last game against the Los Angeles Chargers , Hubbard was able to log an efficient 64 yards. He’s an under-the-radar player who can make something out of nothing. Look for him to find the end zone next week against the Bengals.

Adam Thielen

Rostered in 36% of Leagues

In case you missed it, Adam Thielen was able to come down with an incredible 31 yard touchdown reception on Sunday. Yet, in the process, he injured his hamstring. Being 34, this was always the fear for Thielen. But if he’s able to get healthy for next Sunday, he could be a solid start.

Thielen is a name many are familiar with in the fantasy community. Just as recently as last season, he logged a WR17 finish. Sure, it was mostly from a run from weeks 3-8, but Thielen still was able to show off his route-running ability-he’s still got it. In the intermediate game, not many can keep up with their footwork. And with Diontae Johnson to also worry about, it’s only a matter of time before Thielen gashes offenses in the future like he did today.

Maybe this isn't the most fascinating pick-up and play for fantasy players. But if you're in a bind with wide receiver injuries and need a sneaky flex play, Thielen is more than capable of coming through and producing for fantasy.

