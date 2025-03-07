Summary John Cena's unexpected heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber shocked fans worldwide.

Cena's desperation for his record-breaking 17th title has pushed him to betray Cody Rhodes.

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on Cena's heel turn.

John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber was foreshadowed by Triple H as being 'industry-changing', a hyperbolic statement that the moment has lived up to. The clip of Cena turning on Cody Rhodes has been seen by hundreds of millions all over the world, with various mediums commenting on the segment.

The leader of the Cenation played a role in everyone's childhoods, so having him become a bad guy ten months before the end of his career has caught everyone off guard. A turn that's regarded as one of the best, another WWE Superstar who knows about iconic heel turns is 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. Having recently been interviewed, the Rattlesnake revealed his opinion on Cena betraying the WWE Universe.

Steve Austin is one of the greatest WWE Superstars in professional wrestling history. A Hall of Famer, the Rattlesnake reached unforeseen levels of popularity during the Attitude Era as the anti-hero. Having enjoyed numerous moments over his career that stand the test of time, he is well-placed to comment on other iconic moments in the squared circle. Having played an integral role in one of the best heel turns in WWE history back in 2001, Austin has now commented on Cena's heel turn.

Related Stone Cold Steve Austin Teases WWE Return for WrestleMania 41 Following Cody Rhodes' beatdown at the Elimination Chamber, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin has teased returning to help The American Nightmare.

The Rattlesnake thought it was a long time in the making

Credit: WWE

When Cena won the Elimination Chamber in Toronto, the WWE Universe assumed it was the logical step towards the heart-warming story of the Champ winning his record-breaking 17th World Title. However, no one thought on the path to history Cena would sell his soul to The Rock.

Having not been seen or heard from since, bar his silent post-Chamber press conference appearance, the WWE Universe is eagerly awaiting his explanation. Doing the talking for him, in a recent interview with The Schmo, Steve Austin discussed his thoughts on the jaw-dropping moment, transcribed by the Wrestling Observer.

“It had to happen sooner or later. Finally, it happened ... it’ll be interesting to see, you know, whether the people accept him as a heel or has he turned himself more babyface. I think it remains to be seen as the story unfolds. Nonetheless, they’ve kicked off an epic build into WrestleMania. And that’s what they do every single year.

John Cena's Desperation For History

A record-breaking #17 awaits the Champ in Vegas

Self-aware that his time is running out, Cena resorted to his last option on his road to a record-breaking 17th World Championship. Turning heel despite being on his retirement tour, the leader of the Cenation felt there was no other option than to sell his soul if he wanted his name etched in the history books.

Set to face off against the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, the man he turned on, the main event of Las Vegas' Mania has the WWE Universe excited. A match that could cement Rhodes as the greatest babyface in WWE history, it could also see Cena cement himself as the greatest of all time.